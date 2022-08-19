Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
How Little Shrew Mouse on a Mountain in the Philippines Can Protect Giant Eagles
The Philippines' mountains are among the most biodiverse locations on the globe. These foggy cloud woods have more distinct species of animals per square mile than any other place on Earth. Even the most experienced scientists struggle to find these creatures, most of which are small and difficult to see....
PETS・
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On the remote Southern coast of Papua New Guinea, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Boy Finds Enormous Tooth of Prehistoric Megatooth Shark in South Carolina
Megatoothed sharks were the largest sharks of all time and were significantly bigger than today's great white sharks.
Shark panic as enormous 7ft beast seen prowling close to the shore off popular beach
A POPULAR tourist beach was closed after a shark was spotted prowling near to the shore. The 6ft beast swam right up to where sunbathers would be relaxing on the beach in France as chilling video showed just its fin sticking out as it glided menacingly through the water. Video...
British divers find missing World War One wreck of US Navy destroyer: Remains of USS Jacob Jones is discovered 40 miles off coast of Isles of Scilly after it was sunk by enemy fire in 1917
British divers have found a US shipwreck from the First World War that has been missing deep in the ocean since it was sunk in 1917. A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on Thursday 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.
The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"
The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.
What's the largest ocean that ever existed on Earth?
Panthalassa, a single world ocean surrounding the supercontinent Pangaea, would have stretched at least 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) wider than the Pacific.
A Greenland shark, one of the longest-living animals on Earth, was caught near Belize
This was the first time a Greenland shark was reported in the western Caribbean, researchers said. This species of shark is typically found in the Arctic and thousands of feet below the ocean surface.
One Green Planet
150 Critically Endangered Vultures Found Dead in Botswana and South Africa
At least 150 critically endangered vultures were poisoned to death in Botswana and South Africa in two separate events last week. Conservationists are warning that the killings are pushing the birds closer to extinction. Source: Cornell Lab of Ornithology/Youtube. Over 50 white-backed vultures were found dead in Botswana’s northern Chobe...
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
natureworldnews.com
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
New species of giant deep-sea isopod discovered in the Gulf of Mexico
A new deep-sea crustacean that bears a striking resemblance to the facehuggers from "Alien" has been identified in the Gulf of Mexico.
Comments / 2