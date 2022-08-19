Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Dolphin Found Dead in a Beach in the Philippines
Rare Irrawaddy dolphin found dead in Camarines Sur, Philippines. On Tuesday, an Irrawaddy dolphin that had died was discovered along the beach in Barangay Bonot, Calabanga town, Camarines Sur province. Sudden Appearance. It was the first time an Irrawaddy dolphin had been seen in Bicol, according to a statement released...
ASIA・
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
Starving Elephants Trample Three to Death While Searching for Food
"The three people, killed on the spot, were chased down by the herd," a forest officer said.
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Surprised After Discovering Significant Carbon Loss in the Laohugou Glacier on the Tibetan Plateau
Tibet is a region holding one of the world's largest carbon sinks through one of its continental glaciers called the Laohugou Glacier No. 12. However, scientists in their new study recently discovered the unprecedented high carbon losses in the glacier located in Nepal's Tibetan Plateau on the northern part of the Himalayas Mountain region.
A Greenland shark, one of the longest-living animals on Earth, was caught near Belize
This was the first time a Greenland shark was reported in the western Caribbean, researchers said. This species of shark is typically found in the Arctic and thousands of feet below the ocean surface.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
natureworldnews.com
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Nautilus Research Vessel Recorded a Strange Tentacled Sea Creature in the Depths of the Pacific Ocean
A tentacled sea creature, suspected to be a new species, was discovered by scientists aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in the depths of the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. The discovery has been considered unique, since sightings of animals with resemblance to the tentacled organism have occurred in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean.
Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain
One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
A genetics company is now trying to revive the extinct Tasmanian tiger
The Tasmanian tiger once roamed the Australian mainland, Tasmania, and New Guinea. It first appeared around 4 million years ago and was one of the largest living carnivorous marsupials until its extinction. An extinction that was ultimately driven by humankind’s aggression. Now, a genetics company is trying to revive the Tasmania tiger and give it a second chance at life.
Rare giant squid with ‘largest eye of any animal’ washes up on South African beach
A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa’s Western Cape.Video and images show the beast dead on the rocks as a marine biologist moves the stretchy flesh and tentacles to reveal its sharp, black beak.Tim Dee, an author from Bristol, UK, was birdwatching in the area and decided to go see the dead cephalopod after it was posted on a local community group earlier that day.A marine biologist is seen moving the squid’s tentacles and arms to reveal its beak, which is comparable to one of a parrot’s due to its shape.The beak...
natureworldnews.com
Boreal Forest Suffers a Horrendous Amount of Tree Loss Due to Forest Fires
Forest fires have been a major concern in boreal forests in the far northern latitudes, suffering tree loss in the last ten years than any other place on Earth. Data shows that Russian forests are most affected, losing more trees to fire than any other country, The Guardian reported. Scientists warn that huge quantities of buried carbon dioxide may escape in the wide boreal region that encircles the northern hemisphere taking in parts of Scandinavia, Estonia, Lithuania, Russia, Alaska and Canada, among other countries, on top of the lost trees that take up to a century to grow back.
British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid
A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August...
One Green Planet
This Otter Was Spotted in the Water Trying to Escape From an Eagle
Otis the otter was struggling in the water, fighting for his life, when a couple of sailors noticed him and stopped to help. An eagle had swooped down and tried to attack poor Otis until these sailors saved the day. With no mother or siblings in sight, they brought him...
One Green Planet
150 Critically Endangered Vultures Found Dead in Botswana and South Africa
At least 150 critically endangered vultures were poisoned to death in Botswana and South Africa in two separate events last week. Conservationists are warning that the killings are pushing the birds closer to extinction. Source: Cornell Lab of Ornithology/Youtube. Over 50 white-backed vultures were found dead in Botswana’s northern Chobe...
natureworldnews.com
Study Shed Light on the Evolution of Salamanders Through Its Lungs
For many vertebrates, including humans, the lungs are crucial. Four extant amphibian clades, however, no longer breathe through their lungs and instead breathe predominantly through their moist skin. The development causes of lung loss in these clades are poorly understood. Lungless Salamander (Plethodontidae) With more than 400 species, this is...
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover a New Species of Tiny but Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
