Pryor, OK

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage

Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa seniors get active on pickleball court

TULSA, Okla. — Pickleball is not just for gym class anymore. It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation, with its popularity spiking during the pandemic. With the flexibility to play casually or competitively, pickleball is a sport recommended for all ages and skill levels.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge

TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
pryorinfopub.com

Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Once upon a time, I had a family! And then I didn't I'm just a cat so I don't understand where people go, or what they do. All I know is that I used to spend ALL my time inside. Then one day I got put outside when my people left and they didn't come back for me! I had a pretty tough time because, you see, I don't have any front claws! And I never learned how to catch my own food so I was getting pretty hungry when a nice lady found me & took me to the Animal Shelter! The Shelter people decided Licorice would be a good name for a black cat & I kinda like it, too!! I'm about 3 yrs old and I'm ALL about "pets" & food!! And if you hurry up, you can adopt me for just half the normal fee until the end of August!! That's only $28 for the Purr-fect friend.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
TULSA, OK

