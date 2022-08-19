PRYOR, Oklahoma - Once upon a time, I had a family! And then I didn't I'm just a cat so I don't understand where people go, or what they do. All I know is that I used to spend ALL my time inside. Then one day I got put outside when my people left and they didn't come back for me! I had a pretty tough time because, you see, I don't have any front claws! And I never learned how to catch my own food so I was getting pretty hungry when a nice lady found me & took me to the Animal Shelter! The Shelter people decided Licorice would be a good name for a black cat & I kinda like it, too!! I'm about 3 yrs old and I'm ALL about "pets" & food!! And if you hurry up, you can adopt me for just half the normal fee until the end of August!! That's only $28 for the Purr-fect friend.

PRYOR, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO