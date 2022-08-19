Read full article on original website
Related
Younger-Presley Brother, Former Bixby Spartan, Making Impression With Cowboys
OSU football is a family-affair for two former Bixby Spartans. Brennan Presley figures to be one of the Cowboys' top receivers for the 2022 season and his younger brother Braylin enters as a true freshman. Head football coach Mike Gundy is typically hesitant to give opinions on true freshman, but...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
Tulsa seniors get active on pickleball court
TULSA, Okla. — Pickleball is not just for gym class anymore. It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation, with its popularity spiking during the pandemic. With the flexibility to play casually or competitively, pickleball is a sport recommended for all ages and skill levels.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
Michael Overall: How fast could Tulsa get things done a century ago compared to now?
At 3 o’clock on a Monday afternoon in November 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressed a telegraph key in the White House to send a signal to Tulsa. Atop Reservoir Hill, 4 miles north of downtown and 1,200 miles west of Washington, D.C., a valve turned and a stream of cool, clear water gushed from a small spigot.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
pryorinfopub.com
State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
pryorinfopub.com
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Once upon a time, I had a family! And then I didn't I'm just a cat so I don't understand where people go, or what they do. All I know is that I used to spend ALL my time inside. Then one day I got put outside when my people left and they didn't come back for me! I had a pretty tough time because, you see, I don't have any front claws! And I never learned how to catch my own food so I was getting pretty hungry when a nice lady found me & took me to the Animal Shelter! The Shelter people decided Licorice would be a good name for a black cat & I kinda like it, too!! I'm about 3 yrs old and I'm ALL about "pets" & food!! And if you hurry up, you can adopt me for just half the normal fee until the end of August!! That's only $28 for the Purr-fect friend.
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Comments / 0