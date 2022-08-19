Read full article on original website
listenupyall.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After video of an...
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
WLOX
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
vicksburgnews.com
Return of Greybeard: 87-year-old passes through Vicksburg on his way to another world record
Dale Sanders, known as the Grey Beard Adventurer, climbed out of his canoe and flashed a huge grin. It was Saturday afternoon when Dale and company arrived at the Vicksburg riverfront, having paddled around 1,900 miles since they put in at Lake Itasca, Minnesota on June 14, Dale’s 87th birthday.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WAPT
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
Local doctor warns neighbors of fentanyl dangers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials are raising awareness to the drastic deaths from fentanyl. A local doctor spoke about the prevalence of fentanyl, including how to prevent and reverse overdoses. Sunday, August 21 marks Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. The synthetic opioid is easily acquired, addictive and is the leading cause of death among […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
Mississippi officials investigate after man loses life after car, boat trailer goes down into river
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are investigating after a man lost his life when his vehicle and a boat trailer went into the Pearl River Saturday morning. The Tri-Community Fire Department reported the incident on Facebook. At approximately 11:40 am on Aug. 20, fire officials was dispatched...
fox5ny.com
Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding in the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi River Valley
A slow-moving front draped over the southern United States will trigger several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms into the workweek that could trigger flash flooding across the region. The rounds of heavy rain begin on Sunday, and by the middle of the week, parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
kicks96news.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
vicksburgnews.com
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
