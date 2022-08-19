so sad. the water needs to go to the farmers before people get to water their green grass. crops and meat and milk is more important then a nice yard or fill personal big pool. also catch illegal grows sooner instead of end of the season
the artical sounds good.....but.... i havent seen this dramatic offing of cattle. or crops except their is no hay because we cannot WATER due to CALIFORNIA DRAINING OUR AQUAFURS and poor management of our reservoirs. this artical feel like fear momgering. even here in our massive drought. all the plat species are doing better than usual due to the ammount of rain fall we have seen this spring. soooo. is it drought caused. or popularion caused. the recources cannot replentish whith the ammount of ppl on the plannet. than u mix it whith how americans waste. if we dont decreace our population in a couple generations there will be a MASS EXTINCTION BASED SOLY ON FOOD AND WATER DEPLETION
I do wish these democrats would tell the whole truth. Yes it’s dry in big cow county BUT… hay isn’t just high because of drought it’s in part because of Biden’s war on fertilizer. Farmers can’t afford fertilizer. I cut my herd by twenty percent most of my neighbors cut 40-50 percent not because of drought but high fertilizer prices and low cattle prices
