Oregon State

Kathy Hunter
2d ago

so sad. the water needs to go to the farmers before people get to water their green grass. crops and meat and milk is more important then a nice yard or fill personal big pool. also catch illegal grows sooner instead of end of the season

cameron shelby
2d ago

the artical sounds good.....but.... i havent seen this dramatic offing of cattle. or crops except their is no hay because we cannot WATER due to CALIFORNIA DRAINING OUR AQUAFURS and poor management of our reservoirs. this artical feel like fear momgering. even here in our massive drought. all the plat species are doing better than usual due to the ammount of rain fall we have seen this spring. soooo. is it drought caused. or popularion caused. the recources cannot replentish whith the ammount of ppl on the plannet. than u mix it whith how americans waste. if we dont decreace our population in a couple generations there will be a MASS EXTINCTION BASED SOLY ON FOOD AND WATER DEPLETION

hmac
1d ago

I do wish these democrats would tell the whole truth. Yes it’s dry in big cow county BUT… hay isn’t just high because of drought it’s in part because of Biden’s war on fertilizer. Farmers can’t afford fertilizer. I cut my herd by twenty percent most of my neighbors cut 40-50 percent not because of drought but high fertilizer prices and low cattle prices

CBS Sacramento

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX

