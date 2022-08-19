Read full article on original website
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
New Alfa Romeo Sports Car Will Be Revealed In First Half Of 2023
If you asked us about Dodge's future a week ago, we would have told you that it was in real danger of falling by the wayside. The same goes for another Stellantis brand, Alfa Romeo. But following a constant barrage of Dodge news this week, things look fantastic for the...
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
The Iconic Alfa Romeo GTV: Keeping Dad's Vintage Car in the Family
Our story begins more than four decades ago, when I decided I had to buy a sports car. Tatty MGBs, I quickly discovered, were going for about $5,000, which was more than I could afford. And when I actually drove one, I was dismayed to discover it had pitiful performance, woeful handling, truck-like steering, and so-so brakes. Sports car? My mom's Valiant station wagon was faster, cornered better, and had electronics that actually worked.
The McLaren Solus GT Is the Ultimate Billionaire’s Toy With a Jet-Fighter Cockpit
McLarenPowered by a naturally aspirated V10 that revs to 10K, the Solus GT has one seat and a fighter jet-style canopy.
Chinese analogs of Maybach, Toyota Land Cruiser, and other car brands | Opinion
Every year Chinese automakers strengthen their positions in the global market. They regularly update and improve the model range. As a result, today cars from China confidently compete with European, Japanese, and American cars.
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
