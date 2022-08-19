Read full article on original website
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover
Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
insideedition.com
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
VIDEO: Man robbed of $10K Rolex in Midtown; 3 sought
The 26-year-old victim was in front of the Baekjeong NYC restaurant on E. 32nd Street, near Fifth Avenue, around 4:45 a.m. Saturday when three men pulled a knife on him and stole the watch.
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
STORM WATCH: Heavy morning rain expected Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says it will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds before soaking rain returns tomorrow.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
nypressnews.com
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
News 12
Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach
The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday. Police say someone was walking by when they saw a man in Reynolds Channel around 1 p.m. First responders arrived and brought the victim to shore. He was later pronounced dead at...
Video: Mob attacks driver, killing him
A man has now been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a New York City taxi cab driver.
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
