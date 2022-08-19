ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

southsoundmag.com

Steel Magnolias Returns to Tacoma Little Theatre

Steel Magnolias is returning to Tacoma Little Theatre Sept. 9-25. The production is directed by Deanna Martinez, with a cast including Janice Williams as Truvy, Samantha Jane Lobberegt as Annelle, Laurice Roberts as Clairee, Aliyah Shines as Shelby, Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson as M’Lynn, and Stephanie Leeper as Ouiser. Showings are...
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds kicks off with fun for all

The early morning drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of festival-goers, as Taste Edmonds officially got underway Friday at Frances Anderson Playfield in downtown Edmonds. Almost as soon as the gates opened at noon, music began flowing out of the soundstage speakers, warming up participants for the 4 p.m....
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Fat Zach’s Pizza Takes a Slice Of Success

Fat Zach’s Pizza has gained a dedicated following since its launch in March 2020 in Sumner. Husband-and-wife team Zach and Shanna Johns opened the brick-and-mortar store after realizing success with their food truck. The duo now has additional locations in Puyallup and South Hill. “In a lot of ways,...
SUMNER, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
myeverettnews.com

Lots Of Different Art Happening In Everett Today

Took a wander around downtown Everett, Washington which again had street closures to make way for people to spread out and enjoy each other’s creativity. In the streets, on the sidewalks and in the stores there was all kinds of energy and excitement watching so many different artists making their unique types of art.
EVERETT, WA
parentmap.com

Big Day of Play 2022

Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

'THING' festival returns to Fort Worden next weekend

Cap off your summer with a visit to "THING" in pretty Port Townsend, there's someTHING for everyone!. "THING" is a three-day music and arts fest produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) & Adam Zacks. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event is back for its second year at historic Fort Worden on Aug. 26-28. You can travel to Port Townsend by car, bike, shuttle or one of three ferry routes. And great news for families: kids 12 and under are free. Find ticket options here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Korn, Evanescence Coming to White River Amphitheater in Auburn

One of this summer’s highly anticipated tours, Korn and Evanescence, kicked off this week in Denver, CO. Reviews of the tour opener give indicate concertgoers will not be disappointed when the tour comes to Auburn, on September 15th. “The Bakersfield alt-metal pioneers and the heavy rock unit led by...
AUBURN, WA
westsideseattle.com

The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton

Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best day trips from Seattle

With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
SEATTLE, WA

