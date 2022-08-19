Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
Steel Magnolias Returns to Tacoma Little Theatre
Steel Magnolias is returning to Tacoma Little Theatre Sept. 9-25. The production is directed by Deanna Martinez, with a cast including Janice Williams as Truvy, Samantha Jane Lobberegt as Annelle, Laurice Roberts as Clairee, Aliyah Shines as Shelby, Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson as M’Lynn, and Stephanie Leeper as Ouiser. Showings are...
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds kicks off with fun for all
The early morning drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of festival-goers, as Taste Edmonds officially got underway Friday at Frances Anderson Playfield in downtown Edmonds. Almost as soon as the gates opened at noon, music began flowing out of the soundstage speakers, warming up participants for the 4 p.m....
southsoundmag.com
Fat Zach’s Pizza Takes a Slice Of Success
Fat Zach’s Pizza has gained a dedicated following since its launch in March 2020 in Sumner. Husband-and-wife team Zach and Shanna Johns opened the brick-and-mortar store after realizing success with their food truck. The duo now has additional locations in Puyallup and South Hill. “In a lot of ways,...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Different Art Happening In Everett Today
Took a wander around downtown Everett, Washington which again had street closures to make way for people to spread out and enjoy each other’s creativity. In the streets, on the sidewalks and in the stores there was all kinds of energy and excitement watching so many different artists making their unique types of art.
parentmap.com
Big Day of Play 2022
Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
seattlerefined.com
'THING' festival returns to Fort Worden next weekend
Cap off your summer with a visit to "THING" in pretty Port Townsend, there's someTHING for everyone!. "THING" is a three-day music and arts fest produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) & Adam Zacks. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event is back for its second year at historic Fort Worden on Aug. 26-28. You can travel to Port Townsend by car, bike, shuttle or one of three ferry routes. And great news for families: kids 12 and under are free. Find ticket options here.
auburnexaminer.com
Korn, Evanescence Coming to White River Amphitheater in Auburn
One of this summer’s highly anticipated tours, Korn and Evanescence, kicked off this week in Denver, CO. Reviews of the tour opener give indicate concertgoers will not be disappointed when the tour comes to Auburn, on September 15th. “The Bakersfield alt-metal pioneers and the heavy rock unit led by...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
westsideseattle.com
The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors
For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
rentonreporter.com
Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton
Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best day trips from Seattle
With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
