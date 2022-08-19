Read full article on original website
Raising Cane’s Responds to Bills Player About Coming to Buffalo
I've had this discussion with my family and friends before, quite a few times actually: "why does Buffalo and Western New York have such a smaller selection when it comes to fast food?" There's no doubt this region puts a huge emphasis on local restaurants and that's awesome. Buffalo is...
Fans Love This Bills Mafia Demolition Derby Car [PHOTOS]
The Erie County Fair has come to an end after it's very successful twelve day run in Hamburg, New York. The weather was mostly decent for the fun of the fair and after two long pandemic years, it sure was good to get back to the fair. From the concerts...
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Bills Pull Off a Trade on Monday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff will be busy over the next week, deciding who to keep and who to release when it comes to roster cutdown. The Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack and veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin this morning, which gets them to 82 players. The team has to be down to 80 players by tomorrow afternoon. The team needs to cut the roster to 53 players by next Tuesday, August 30th.
Cole Beasley Selling $1.5 Million Orchard Park Mansion [PHOTOS]
If you're currently looking for a home to purchase, there happen to be a lot of homes for sale in Western New York; many of them stunning. If you want to live where a professional football player lived, who played in three very successful seasons for the Buffalo Bills. there's a gorgeous mansion that just hit the market.
Sean McDermott Does Hilarious Dance at Bills Practice [WATCH]
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is one of the most non-nonsense coaches in the NFL. He finds his way to some funny moments but for the most part, he's a serious and level-mannered individual. McDermott's players love him and he's become an important part of the Buffalo community. McDeermott...
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?
With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend
It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
Can You Believe Wegmans Is Now Charging Extra For This?
It seems like every company here in Western New York is trying to make as much money as they can by charging more and more every single day. The Buffalo Bills launched a new line of Bills Mafia gear where a hood sweatshirt costs $150! Yes...a $150 for a sweatshirt with the Bills logo and Mafia logo on it!
Buffalo Bills Player is the Worst Tipper at Restaurants
The Buffalo Bills were grilled, literally, by a chef who asked some hard-hitting questions, including who tips the worst on the team?. Don't get mad at us, we're just sharing what the players themselves told everyone! Chefs Darian and Cuso gave the Bills players some BBQ at camp and also asked them a bunch of questions too. Like who they would invite to a cookout, how you would cook a steak, and who is the worth tipper on the team.
Bills Mafia backs 6-year-old in national mullet competition
A national mullet championship for kids is down to the top 25 contestants. And among those needing votes by midnight, is a 6-year-old from Buffalo.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Wake Up! Wags: Sherlock and Watson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sherlock and Watson are 3-month-olds from Georgia, saved by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. They were found in a drain pipe, and tragically, their mother was euthanized. Their foster parents, Jane and Pete Firestone, joined News 4’s Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday. The full...
