ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

What Cramer is watching Monday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
STOCKS
biztoc.com

AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace

Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accounting Firm#Switches#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Tether Holdings#Italian#Wayfair
biztoc.com

Signify Health stock surges 39% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company

Shares of Signify Health rose more than 36% Monday morning. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are vying for the home health services provider. The company is valued at more than $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's unclear how much the company will be worth when it goes public.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Markets
biztoc.com

Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees

Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE

The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
biztoc.com

Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills

U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Nvidia: Brace For Impact

Summary Nvidia is going to submit its FQ2 earnings sheet next week Wednesday. Weak FQ3 revenue and gross margin guidance could push shares into a new down-leg. Estimate risk is growing and Nvidia’s multiplier factor may be set for a contraction. After Nvidia's truly shocking pre-release of FQ2’23 earnings...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page

Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy