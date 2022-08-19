Read full article on original website
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
biztoc.com
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
biztoc.com
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
biztoc.com
AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace
Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Is It Time to Pay Attention to Uniglo (GLO), Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA) And Fantom (FTM)?
With the crypto market on the rebound, many investors wonder if now is the time to buy some of the more popular coins. Let’s take a look at Uniglo , Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), and Fantom (FTM) to see if they are worthy investments. Uniglo (GLO) Generally speaking, buying...
biztoc.com
Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers
This summer is unusually awash with generous incentives to make the change but beware the catch. Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is...
biztoc.com
Making a Seamless Move to FASB ASC 842 Audits
When the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, your private company didn’t only enter yet another year. Instead, it entered when the latest Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 842...
biztoc.com
Signify Health stock surges 39% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company
Shares of Signify Health rose more than 36% Monday morning. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are vying for the home health services provider. The company is valued at more than $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's unclear how much the company will be worth when it goes public.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: What To Do As Market Rally Pulls Back; Warren Buffett Blasts Out Of Base
The stock market rally pulled back last week from key resistance while Treasury yields moved back toward 3%. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sold off hard Friday. Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Fed chief Jerome Powell looming large late next week.
biztoc.com
Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees
Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
biztoc.com
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week. This can be anything (legal). I wanted to see if you guys know of something I could buy for less and sell higher, and repeat. I have many years of sales experience,...
biztoc.com
AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE
The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
biztoc.com
Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
biztoc.com
Nvidia: Brace For Impact
Summary Nvidia is going to submit its FQ2 earnings sheet next week Wednesday. Weak FQ3 revenue and gross margin guidance could push shares into a new down-leg. Estimate risk is growing and Nvidia’s multiplier factor may be set for a contraction. After Nvidia's truly shocking pre-release of FQ2’23 earnings...
biztoc.com
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
