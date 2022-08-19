Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO