The Western Australian north-west coast has a special place in the hearts of many visiting surfers from around the world, but for the surfers who call that State home, it really is a kind of heartland. When the south-west is being hammered by winter storms, they know just 12 hours’ drive north lies a desert coast with all the swell benefits and none of the torment. That’s why surfers from down south have been packing up the family and the long range camping gear and heading north in winter, for a generation if not longer. But the last couple of years turned into something else. You couldn’t travel beyond the State’s borders, not if you wanted to come home again. So everyone went north, seemingly all at once, including every surfer who’d found themselves in WA almost by accident.

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO