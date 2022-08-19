Read full article on original website
Arbiter Online
Back on “The Blue”: Who the Broncos will be playing this football season and how to get tickets
The Boise State Broncos are getting ready to kick off the beginning of the 2022 football season on the Blue turf? Are you ready for the action?. The first home game of the season will be against the University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin) Skyhawks on Sept. 17. This home opener is set to bring back the fan energy and kickstart the beginning of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear stripes to support the Broncos.
Arbiter Online
Boise State prepares for Athletics Master Village, the largest sports facility remodel in university history
Shiny, new and expensive. Boise State unveiled their newest plans to advance the growth of their sports programs and student-athlete success with an Athletics Master Village in April 2022. This $300 million plan will be the largest sports facility remodel in the university’s history. Following an evaluation with AECOM,...
No. 2 Meridian continues where it left off with dismantling of perennial power Eagle
MERIDIAN - There are players on Meridian’s roster who weren’t even born yet the last time it happened. Senior standout linebacker Nathan Reynolds was 2 years old himself the last time the Warriors beat Eagle in a 5A SIC football game entering Friday. But Meridian put an emphatic end to one of the ...
Champions are crowned at the final night of the Caldwell Night Rodeo
At the Caldwell Night Rodeo the cowboys are the stars, but for the second year in a row the Powder River Rodeo bulls had something to say about that.
KIVI-TV
Homedale football hosts Laguna Beach High School to open the season
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Homedale High School football team started their season on Friday against an out-of-state opponent. Homedale will face off against Laguna Beach High School from Southern California. Laguna Beach, a team that is used to traveling around the country for competition, traveled by plane to Idaho...
Payette, August 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Caldwell High School football team will have a game with Payette High School on August 20, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KIVI-TV
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
Watch the Backstreet Boys Celebrate National Potato Day in Boise [VIDEO]
One of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that all of us grow potatoes. Normally, we roll our eyes whenever we hear a potato stereotype but when it’s one of the Backstreet Boys? We could talk about potatoes all day!. Quite frankly, we feel...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
AOL Corp
Boise Airport’s lead airline slashing several flights, including to this ‘weird’ capital
Fresh off the addition of three nonstop flights, the Boise Airport is seeing its main air carrier cut back on several of its routes, including almost no fall or winter service for the region’s only direct trip to the capital of Texas. Alaska Airlines will suspend its daily flight...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
‘We Need Your Love Right Now’ Says Popular Boise Food Truck Park
Summer in the Treasure Valley often entails taking hikes, sitting on patios, floating the river, and as of the last few years--finding your favorite food truck for an outdoor meal! The food truck scene here in Boise is pretty amazing and over the years it has only gotten more and more impressive.
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
KIVI-TV
City of Boise moves to buy building on Americana Blvd. to expand day shelter services
This article was originally written by Margaret Carmel for BoiseDev. The City of Boise is buying a building near Cooper Court to expand daytime services for the city’s homeless community. On Tuesday night, Boise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 3,000-square-foot building that used to house...
