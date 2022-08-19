Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Clippers sail past Wildcats in 11-player return, 41-7
Sturgeon Bay’s return to 11-player football featured six first-half touchdowns Aug. 19, when the Clippers won their non-conference contest at Memorial Field over Green Bay West, 41-7. Mason Sacotte accounted for three of Sturgeon Bay’s touchdowns, two running the ball and one recovering a blocked punt in the end...
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay rugby team pulls 200,000-pound plane 12 feet in less than 12 seconds
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen teams from across northeast Wisconsin gathered in Appleton on Saturday to put some muscle behind their support for veterans. The Pulling for Honor event is a plane pull competition aimed at raising funds for Old Glory Honor Flight. This year, teams...
wearegreenbay.com
GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert D. Thibault
Robert D. Thibault, 64 years, of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, died at his home Friday, August 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Robert was born December 19, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Donald and Doris (Fisher) Thibault. Following his graduation from Livonia High School, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree in business from the University of Detroit-Mercy before receiving his MBA there also. Robert was employed at Kimberly Clark for 32 years. His work would take him to Canada and England before returning to Wisconsin and eventually retiring in Appleton.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wpr.org
UW System considering automatic admissions for in-state high school graduates
The University of Wisconsin System is considering automatically admitting high school graduates to its campuses in hopes of stemming enrollment declines and boosting college access. The percentage of high school students enrolling at the state's 13 universities has been falling since 2013, according to UW System data. Historically, 32 percent...
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
NOW: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving west on WIS 15 in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. at “US 41S BEGIN WIS 15W.”. WisDOT reports it may take two hours to clear.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
seehafernews.com
Jackie Nitschke Center Names New Executive Director
Jason Latva, a one-time client of the Jackie Nitschke Center (JNC), has been selected to lead the Green Bay-based substance abuse organization. Latva takes over as JNC Executive Director after serving as Criminal Justice Coordinator with the State of Wisconsin Bureau of Prevention, Treatment and Recovery. In addition to his...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and storm chances
Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Door County group warns Newport State Park could lose ‘dark sky’ status
DOOR COUNTY — A Door County astronomy group is warning that Newport State Park could lose its dark sky status if developers and builders don’t work to curb light pollution on the peninsula. In a full page ad published Aug. 12 in the Door County Pulse, the Door...
WBAY Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
