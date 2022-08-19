Read full article on original website
Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship
If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State football: Big Ten talking with Oregon about expansion
We know that the Ohio State football program will have two new opponents to play in 2024 once USC and UCLA join the fray. We also know that Kevin Warren wants to keep expanding the Big Ten. What we don’t know is what teams could join the conference to make that expansion continue.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Why Big Ten, SEC football will probably expand, start their own league
Is it only a matter of time before the Big Ten and SEC football break away from the NCAA? Probably, and here’s why I think that. The Big Ten announced a massive media rights deal that makes their individual schools the most money out of any other school in any other conference. SEC football, which is on par with the Big Ten in terms of the most desired conference in college football expansion, may be looking to expand further to renegotiate its media rights contract but needs to expand to reopen its current media rights deal.
Oklahoma, LSU and more O-lines ink NIL deal that would make John Daly proud
Oklahoma and LSU offensive linemen are among the many student-athletes who have made John Daly such a proud stepfather by inking absolutely tremendous NIL deals with Hooters. Oklahoma and LSU are a few of the college football programs that have had offensive linemen sign NIL deals with Hooters, making John Daly an incredibly proud stepfather on this Monday.
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond
The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
NBA trade rumors: Knicks most recent offer for Donovan Mitchell is embarrassingly bad
The New York Knicks are reportedly motivated to land Donovan Mitchell, but their most recent offer was far below the Utah Jazz’s asking price. The New York Knicks are highly motivated to land Donovan Mitchell, but not motivated enough with their most recent offer. According to Tony Jones of...
Matt LaFleur’s comments on Jordan Love should worry Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love for being “light years ahead” of where he was last year. Last year, it was unknown whether Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. But this offseason, after winning the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers on a lucrative contract extension. Ahead of the 2022 season, backup quarterback Jordan Love has impressed throughout training camp, and it has once again caught the attention of his head coach.
