Is it only a matter of time before the Big Ten and SEC football break away from the NCAA? Probably, and here’s why I think that. The Big Ten announced a massive media rights deal that makes their individual schools the most money out of any other school in any other conference. SEC football, which is on par with the Big Ten in terms of the most desired conference in college football expansion, may be looking to expand further to renegotiate its media rights contract but needs to expand to reopen its current media rights deal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO