HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Sends [SPOILER] Home Before Meeting His Family

Rachel Recchia sent Tyler Norris home during his hometown date on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel went on the daytime portion of her date with Tyler, but decided to eliminate him before meeting his family. Going into the date, Rachel was admittedly further behind with Tyler than her other three men — Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Of the four men, Tyler was the only one Rachel hadn’t gone on a one-on-one with.
Slipped Disc

Germans mourn star clarinet, 92

The celebrated jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Rolf Kühn has died at a great age. He was the German counterpart to Benny Goodman.
Slipped Disc

The Ludwig and Bruckner composer has died

The Bavarian composer Franz Hummel, who has died at 83, had his moment of fame with a Wagnerian musical titled “Ludwig II – Longing for Paradise”. Premiered in 2000 within sight of the mad king’s castle, it was revived with considerable success in 2019. Among 19...
Slipped Disc

The summer ends with a festival whimper

Salzburg has staged its last major premiere of the month and the feeling is the festival has been well below standard. The Bayreuth Ring was booed off the stage. Edinburgh has managed one secondhand opera and failed to put on a Beethoven 9th. Its classical content has seldom been duller.
Slipped Disc

Just in: Maurizio Pollini suffers acute heart problem at Salzburg

The Italian pianist, who is 80, failed to turn up for this morning’s Beethoven recital at the Salzburg Festival. Director Markus Hinterhäuser told a packed auditorium that Pollini was unable to perform due to ‘acute heart problems’. He was taken to hospital. After the recital he...
