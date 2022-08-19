ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
LOGANVILLE, GA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today

Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
COLUMBUS, OH
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week

In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser dies in car accident

Caleb VanHooser, who had just finished his first week of classes as a freshman at Indiana State University and was weeks away from suiting up for his first college football game, was one of three students killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, his high school football team tweeted Sunday. Family members confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
247Sports

Jasmine Franklin comes 'full circle' for Lady Vols

For Jasmine Franklin transferring to Tennessee became a “full circle” moment when she not only returned to play for the head coach who originally recruited her to Missouri State, but she also claimed Kellie Harper’s former number as a Lady Vol. Franklin, who committed to Tennessee in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football: Highlights, big plays and scores from Friday's games

The first Friday of the Tennessee high school football season includes a Egg Bowl preview as Chris Parson and Ravenwood faces Marcel Reed and MBA. This year, we'll have several ways to follow along and look back at high school football action in Middle Tennessee on Friday nights. We'll have live updates, a live scoreboard and a weekly highlights page each week, along with all of the coverage from our reporters at games and more.
BRENTWOOD, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN

