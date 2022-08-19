Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Soccer Drops Road game At Oregon State
The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its second match of the season Sunday. The Cowgirls fell at Oregon State, 4-1, in a game played at Paul Lorenz Field. The loss drops UW to 0-2 on the season. The win pushes the Beavers to 1-0-1. Wyoming scored for the first...
Tabatha Spencer Named UW Employee Of 2nd Quarter
Tabatha Spencer is known for her professionalism and her acute awareness for detail in all tasks assigned in her everyday duties at the University of Wyoming. She began her UW career as an office associate in the UW College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office eight years ago, but transferred to the Science Initiative and became the initiative’s first employee within a year. She is now the executive business manager for the Science Initiative that is within the UW Office of Research and Economic Development.
Trouble in Laradise: Wyoming loses WR Gunnar Gentry once again to likely season-ending injury
The Wyoming Cowboys lost redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Gunnar Gentry to what is expected to be a season-ending injury in practice this week after he went down on a non-contact play. Gentry is the younger brother of former UW receiver Tanner Gentry and was set to become an important leader...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Banner Adds Nurse Practitioner in Windsor Clinic
Banner Health welcomes the addition of nurse practitioner Marla Arnesen, FNP, who now sees patients at Banner Health Clinic in Windsor. Arnesen serves a diverse patient population with a focus on wellness that is guided by proven practices that meet the goals set by her patients. She received her master’s...
UW Revamps UWYO Roundup Transit Services
Updates to UWYO Roundup, the University of Wyoming’s transit system, include extended hours and a new app now in effect. Two fixed-route shuttles — Express and Link — operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The Express shuttle runs every 10 minutes and services the Express...
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
