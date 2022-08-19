ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 113

AP_000789.37e7cfe80ec8417097b39cb1bafa8912.2251
3d ago

This administration is a complete joke and is ruining this state. The complete disregard for an open discussion with these boards are truly a sign of a broken system which can be said of the local school boards as well. Executive orders are overused and bypasses due process which needs to be reeled in from the current abusive nature.

Reply(1)
68
Lori Spaulding
3d ago

I'd be willing to bet 99% of you know nothing about farms except when you go to a pick your own pumpkin. How many of you have even worked, I mean really worked on a farm? You're as clueless as Hochul how farms work. Can't wait to hear you all crying about how expensive food is, not just for you but for your furry friends. I'll be LMAO from another state listening to you all

Reply(2)
34
Buzz Lightyear
3d ago

food prices go up and when food prices go up, the average person can no longer afford it so in return the average person is gonna need to rely on the governments help (food stamps) to eat and when you rely on the government, the government wins. democrats ultimate goal is to get as many people to rely on them as possible so they have the upper hand and can control you. VOTE RED TO SAVE NYS!!!

Reply(2)
16
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom O'mara
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York families

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Politics State#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#Labor#The Farm Wage Board#The New York Farm Bureau
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC New York

Limited Quarantining, No Test-to-Stay: NY Adopts CDC School Guidance

The days of testing to stay in school are over for New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday previewed the state's plans to adopt the latest CDC guidance pertaining to schools and COVID-19 public safety practices ahead of the academic year's start. The federal public health agency relaxed its guidelines...
EDUCATION
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Dire News In New York’s First-Ever Pollinator Distribution Survey

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released a multi-year survey of hundreds of pollinator species in New York State. It’s hoped the Empire State Native Pollinator Survey 2017-2021 will provide the foundation for future pollinator research and conservation efforts. In 2016, concerns over global declines in...
WILDLIFE
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy