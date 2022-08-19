ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

WFAA

Richardson City Hall closed due to 'significant' damage from fire

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson City Hall will remain closed until further notice as a result of a fire that happened Monday morning, according to officials. There's no information on what started the fire, but city officials said it happened at about 3 a.m. The building is unable to resume normal business due to "sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage preventing offices from opening."
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco news roundup: budget, 9/11 remembrance and more

The Frisco City Council will hold a second public hearing for the proposed budget on Sept. 6 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Residents are welcome to give their input when the budget agenda item is presented. City Council meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. The City Council will vote on adopting the Proposed FY23 budget at the September 20 meeting.
FRISCO, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
tornadopix.com

City meets country at this Fort Worth home near Lake Benbrook

East of downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to beautiful Lake Benbrook, the community of Bella Flora offers plenty of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the picturesque North Texas skyline meets wide-open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you like golfing, hiking or fishing, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with a view of the city, it’s completely out of the action.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Rainfall and flash flooding results in wastewater spill at NTMWD South Mesquite Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas. Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping...
MESQUITE, TX
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

DALLAS - While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding. FOX Weather crew rescues...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ebby Halliday Realtors’ New Plano West Office Hosts Grand Opening

Ebby Halliday Realtors recently hosted a grand-opening celebration at its new Plano West office at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 207, in Plano. Attended by local dignitaries, including Plano Mayor John Muns and Plano Chamber of Commerce members, company leadership, the office’s agents and staff members, and other area agents and industry professionals, the event showcased the beautiful new office and benefitted Lovepacs, which provides food for children in need.
PLANO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX

