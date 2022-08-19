Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Richardson City Hall closed due to 'significant' damage from fire
RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson City Hall will remain closed until further notice as a result of a fire that happened Monday morning, according to officials. There's no information on what started the fire, but city officials said it happened at about 3 a.m. The building is unable to resume normal business due to "sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage preventing offices from opening."
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: budget, 9/11 remembrance and more
The Frisco City Council will hold a second public hearing for the proposed budget on Sept. 6 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Residents are welcome to give their input when the budget agenda item is presented. City Council meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. The City Council will vote on adopting the Proposed FY23 budget at the September 20 meeting.
fox4news.com
Drivers stranded on flooded streets in Downtown Dallas
The streets of Downtown Dallas were littered with paper and debris early Monday morning. It turns out, that was from flooding overnight.
tornadopix.com
City meets country at this Fort Worth home near Lake Benbrook
East of downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to beautiful Lake Benbrook, the community of Bella Flora offers plenty of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the picturesque North Texas skyline meets wide-open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you like golfing, hiking or fishing, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with a view of the city, it’s completely out of the action.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility
An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
starlocalmedia.com
Rainfall and flash flooding results in wastewater spill at NTMWD South Mesquite Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas. Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Local company wins regional competition, Medical City McKinney earns designation and more
McKinney company wins competition at startup event. AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
New Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Possible for Cooper St. in Arlington
The restaurant would include a multi-level patio for diners to enjoy Baja tacos, margaritas, and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded
DALLAS - While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding. FOX Weather crew rescues...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco business hits: Conference to bring $700K in economic impact and more updates
Frisco is slated to host the 149th annual State Firemen's and Fire Marshal Convention in 2025. The event is slated to bring in $700,544 in economic impact to Frisco.
fox4news.com
Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth
There was flooding near downtown Fort Worth overnight as well. Dan Goodwin talks about the worst of it and the situation right now.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
Ebby Halliday Realtors’ New Plano West Office Hosts Grand Opening
Ebby Halliday Realtors recently hosted a grand-opening celebration at its new Plano West office at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 207, in Plano. Attended by local dignitaries, including Plano Mayor John Muns and Plano Chamber of Commerce members, company leadership, the office’s agents and staff members, and other area agents and industry professionals, the event showcased the beautiful new office and benefitted Lovepacs, which provides food for children in need.
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
