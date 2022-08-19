One of the biggest stories for the Atlanta Falcons throughout camp was the impressive play from quarterback turned tight-end Feleipe Franks. This is in part due to the fact Franks was performing well and the fact that Falcons fans and media know they are likely in for a long season. Franks was a fun story to distract from the losing that is sure to come for a roster still a year away from contending.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO