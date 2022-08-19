ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job

An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
FanSided

Falcons utility man Feleipe Franks must make an impact to make final roster

One of the biggest stories for the Atlanta Falcons throughout camp was the impressive play from quarterback turned tight-end Feleipe Franks. This is in part due to the fact Franks was performing well and the fact that Falcons fans and media know they are likely in for a long season. Franks was a fun story to distract from the losing that is sure to come for a roster still a year away from contending.
