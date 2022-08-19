Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat
LeBron James’ wife sounded off on Cavaliers fans who strongly reacted when he left Cleveland.
Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job
An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton
A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers have spoken with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible sign-and-trade involving Collin Sexton, though no deal is apparently imminent. Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the issues that have thus far prevented any potential trade from taking place. “The Cavs have had...
Falcons utility man Feleipe Franks must make an impact to make final roster
One of the biggest stories for the Atlanta Falcons throughout camp was the impressive play from quarterback turned tight-end Feleipe Franks. This is in part due to the fact Franks was performing well and the fact that Falcons fans and media know they are likely in for a long season. Franks was a fun story to distract from the losing that is sure to come for a roster still a year away from contending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma, LSU and more O-lines ink NIL deal that would make John Daly proud
Oklahoma and LSU offensive linemen are among the many student-athletes who have made John Daly such a proud stepfather by inking absolutely tremendous NIL deals with Hooters. Oklahoma and LSU are a few of the college football programs that have had offensive linemen sign NIL deals with Hooters, making John Daly an incredibly proud stepfather on this Monday.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1