Starkville, MS

Mississippi State's fall semester is now in session. As a result, the Bulldog fall football camp is winding down. With class schedules to consider, Coach Mike Leach and his staff will begin a regular evening schedule for practice sessions. State has worked in the heat of the afternoon the past few weeks. While the humidity in Mississippi is a 24-hour issue, the Bulldogs will spend more time on the practice field in the evening hours in the weeks to come.
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. McCoy’s journey is hard to track from Texas to USC to Knoxville but with USC coming out and saying they have no issue with him being immediately eligible, the NCAA will now make it a priority and allow him to be available for the opener. Why? That’s the way the NCAA works. Things need to be brought to national attention to happen, and now that this made front page news, he’ll be allowed.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
