edward degutes
3d ago
I'm not going to get any vaccines for the rest of my life. I have no faith in mRNA which stands for messenger RNA. I'm not going to have my genes messed with
Reply(17)
60
VJD
2d ago
Big Pharma wants more money! I wonder how many politicians they have bought????
Reply
14
Why bother
3d ago
I'll take my chances as a pure blood
Reply(1)
46
