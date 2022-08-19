ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller

Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month. Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light. "Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.
Bad Sisters Series Premiere Exclusive Clip: Triggered to Kill

Bad Sisters premieres Friday, August 19, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at the series premiere, in which Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) is missing from the annual Christmas swim. The reason? She's spending time with her husband, John Paul (Claes Bang). In the clip, we hear sisters...
Days Of Our Lives' Martha Madison Reveals Why She's Reveling In Belle And Shawn's Split

According to Moms, soap operas continue to thrive decade after decade because they offer escapism, an almost voyeuristic look into other people's lives, and can also help increase familial bonds when families watch them together — especially from generation to generation. Because the problems on soaps can be so over-the-top, it can sometimes make viewers' real-life problems seem miniscule in comparison.
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock

The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries

Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star. In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. “Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior...
‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
It's A Wrap: Hollywood Power Couple Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split, 'Mad Men' Actor Files For Divorce

Hollywood stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways, Radar can confirm. The Mad Men actor has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kartheiser, 43, was the one to submit the paperwork to the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. RadarOnline.com has learned that after his summons of notice was entered on the aforementioned date, an acknowledgment of service was processed the following day.The divorce is listed as uncontested at this time. A romance first blossomed between them when the actress landed a role in...
