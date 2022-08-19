Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO