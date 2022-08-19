Read full article on original website
48-year-old woman ID’d as victim of deadly house fire in Docena
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a house fire last week in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Tammie Aldridge Wright. She was 48. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon Thursday to a report of...
1 dead following Friday crash on I-65 in north Jefferson County
A west Jefferson County man has died following a Friday crash on Interstate 65. Authorities said James Louis Haynie, 50, was driving on I-65 northbound when his Jeep was struck from behind by another vehicle. The impact caused the Jeep to flip, and Haynie was ejected. The wreck happened at...
Man who died in fall or jump from Birmingham interstate overpass identified
A man who died when he fell or jumped from a Birmingham overpass has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin James Eddings. He was 36. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. Birmingham police and...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire
Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire
WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Bessemer while selling two handguns is asking for help. Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.
Man slain in overnight Birmingham shooting 14 months after gunfire wounded him, killed girlfriend
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning, just over a year after he was wounded in a different shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Birmingham police identified the victim as Jamari Smith. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired...
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death
Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
Person found dead in house fire in Docena
DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
DEA says fentanyl continues driving overdose deaths in Jefferson County, across the country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the country and right here in Jefferson County, overdose deaths are rising every year. The Drug Enforcement Administration says the primary driver of the deadly trend is fentanyl, calling it the “single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”. Sunday, Aug. 21 marks...
McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
Arrest made after extensive damage done at Winfield church building
The Winfield Police Department announced an arrest was made in connection to a vandalism of a local church building, according to a Facebook post from the department Sunday. Police said they received a call Sunday morning to the Winfield City Family Church and officers arrived to find the church had been broken into as well as vandalized.
Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified
Birmingham Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.
Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car in Lawrence County
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
