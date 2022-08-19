Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy killed, another injured in Monday shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said. Both deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical...
okcfox.com
Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office looking for burglary, vandalism suspects
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized and vandalized a business and church over the weekend on NE 23rd Street near Boyd Avenue. "We plan to increase patrols in the area, and ask neighbors to call us if they...
okcfox.com
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
blackchronicle.com
Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
okcfox.com
Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Alleged Letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
okcfox.com
Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
okcfox.com
Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
Oklahoma kids consignment sale brings relief to thousands families with inflation at an all time high
The rising price of pretty much everything these days has families searching for ways to fight inflation. That’s why thousands of people packed the Oklahoma City Pavilion building to save money where they can.
