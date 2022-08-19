ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

