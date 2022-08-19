Exclusive Cubs City Connect Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

FOCO USA has released their new Chicago Cubs City Connect bobblehead collection.

FOCO USA has just announced they are launching their exclusive Chicago Cubs City Connect bobblehead collection. The collection includes Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki, and the Cubs mascot Clark.

The bobbleheads are numbered out of just 322, making them highly collectible. They each stand at approximately eight inches tall and will retail for $80.

Each bobblehead FOCO creates is handmade and therefore each bobblehead is slightly unique unto itself.

On the front of each of the bobbleheads, the player (or mascot’s) name is displayed in front and the person atop stands in an action pose. If you're a Chicago sports fan, this is one you will not want to miss.

