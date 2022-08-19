ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Exclusive Cubs City Connect Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahipS_0hNWGhM800

FOCO USA has released their new Chicago Cubs City Connect bobblehead collection.

View the original article to see embedded media.

FOCO USA has just announced they are launching their exclusive Chicago Cubs City Connect bobblehead collection. The collection includes Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki, and the Cubs mascot Clark.

They can be purchased right here using this exclusive link !

The bobbleheads are numbered out of just 322, making them highly collectible. They each stand at approximately eight inches tall and will retail for $80.

Each bobblehead FOCO creates is handmade and therefore each bobblehead is slightly unique unto itself.

On the front of each of the bobbleheads, the player (or mascot’s) name is displayed in front and the person atop stands in an action pose. If you're a Chicago sports fan, this is one you will not want to miss.

Purchase it exclusively from FOCO here!

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  2. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  3. Cubs, Reds, and Field of Dreams: Out Here in the Fields
  4. Cubs Top Prospect to Return This Week
  5. Leeper Saves the Day for Iowa, Hill Dazzles

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cubs#Bobbleheads#Foco#Baseball#Sports#Foco Usa#Reds
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago

Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle

CHICAGO — A viral video showed a 4-year-old’s heart break as he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game — but The Wieners Circle has gotten him another one. The video showed Matthew Hoobler at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. Hoobler looked back at the empty bun — and then slapped his forehead. The cute clip spread quickly on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies

Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
LOCKPORT, IL
977wmoi.com

Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best

An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Vic Mensa on his perfect day in Chicago

Vic Mensa, one of Chicago's leading hip-hop artists, came out of the famed Save Money Army and signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Records.But it's not his music making that's waves this week — it's his weed. Driving the news: Mensa just launched a recreational marijuana line called 93 Boyz. Mensa, who co-owns the brand with fellow local hip-hop artist Towkio, says it's the first Chicago-based, Black-owned brand in the local cannabis space. State of play: For now, the company is selling just pre-rolled joints, but they aim to expand the product line and availability.What they're saying: "I actually started...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods

By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
78
Followers
24
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy