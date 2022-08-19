Read full article on original website
NME
The Weeknd heads to “the gutters of Hollywood” in new teaser for ‘The Idol’
HBO have released the second teaser for The Idol, the upcoming drama series created by “the sick and twisted minds of” The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) and Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson. As well as reminding us that The Idol will feature copious amounts of sex, the new preview...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Essence
Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look
Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
AOL Corp
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Keke Palmer’s Siblings and Parents Are Her Biggest Supporters
Former child actor Keke Palmer has certainly exceeded her 15 minutes of fame. After her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006, Keke launched a talk show, landed more movies and TV shows, and now becomes a meme nearly every month. Article continues below advertisement. Although she has...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
Tevin Campbell Shares Journey To 'Discovering' Himself As A Gay Man
The "Can We Talk" singer told People he "didn't hide anything about" himself in the 1990s, but acknowledged "you just couldn't be" gay back then.
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Carla's Reality Update: Martell's Mistress Leaks Emails, NeNe's BBL + RHOBH
Carla's Reality Update: Martell's Mistress Leaks Emails, NeNe's BBL + RHOBH
