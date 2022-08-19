ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Warnes
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Minnie Riperton
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Black People#Flanagan And Allen#Film Star#Key Peele
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy