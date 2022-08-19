Read full article on original website
Related
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of high-water rescues are underway as the drought-parched Dallas area gets a summer's worth of rain in a day
Dozens of high-water rescues were underway midday Monday -- amid more than 450 such pleas since the prior night -- as greater Dallas faces the threat of more flooding caused by sudden, climate crisis-fueled storms that have stunned parts of Texas afflicted by "flash drought."
Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit southern U.S.
Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars as rain continues to lash the southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” in the region, according to the National Weather Service, prompting...
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth...
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest Texas counties in 2053, study finds
A withering July gave a preview of the sustained, dangerously hot temperatures that will become increasingly common in Texas over the next three decades, according to a new study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB.com
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KBTX.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions
TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
Comments / 0