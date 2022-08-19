ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

BTN Analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan State

Joshua Perry of Big Ten Network stopped by Michigan State as a part of his offseason bus tour. He gave 3 takeaways from his travels. His 1st takeaway had to do with the offense, especially at the running back position. Kenneth Walker III’s absence will be felt in the backfield, but Perry believes Mel Tucker will be using multiple running backs this year to make up for it.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
New Orleans, LA
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list

The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
saturdaytradition.com

Dax Hill snags first NFL interception with Cincinnati Bengals

Dax Hill is off to the NFL after becoming a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. In his second preseason game, Hill snagged his first interception. The pick came off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but the throw wasn’t particularly bad. Jones’ throw hit his receiver in the hands but ricocheted into the air.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G freshmen named to CFN True Freshman All-America team

College football has made quite a shift over the last 25 years. The days of redshirting your best players to get them as a fifth-year senior are gone. Players are playing from day one now more than ever and the majority of great players take off to the NFL early.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Saints#Rams#Texans#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Manning Award preseason watch list released with 5 B1G quarterbacks

The Manning Award has presented its preseason watchlist entering the 2022 season. That watchlist includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the country with nominees from all 10 FBS conferences in the country. Out of the B1G, Heisman finalist CJ Stroud led a group of 5 QBs from the conference....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Does Aidan O'Connell belong in Purdue's coveted 'Cradle of Quarterbacks'? The former walk-on is rockin' it, at the least.

Aidan O’Connell isn’t yet in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” but the veteran QB has a chance to get there. And if the 6th-year senior performs as expected — O’Connell is widely regarded as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks after the way he ended last season — then he’ll not only become one of Purdue’s greatest of all time, but he’ll be one of the most unlikely to do so.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia high school scores 4OT game-winner with wild behind-the-back pass

High school football is back, and it is wilder than ever. On Friday night, Georgia schools Loganville Red Devils and the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes got into four overtimes in a wild game. The game’s wildest event was how Loganville successfully created the game-winning play. The quarterback handed the ball...
LOGANVILLE, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

Nebraska football announced its four team captains for the 2022 season Saturday evening. Sophmore linebacker Nick Heinrich, senior edge Caleb Tannor, junior edge Garrett Nelson and senior tight end Travis Vokolek each earned the nod. Heinrich and Nelson are two of the Huskers’ best players. Heinrich was the second leading...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Gardner Minshew praises Eagles rookie Cameron Jurgens: 'Very excited for his future'

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Nebraska OL Cameron Jurgens in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft. QB Gardner Minshew shared what he likes about the rookie so far. Minshew described Jurgens as a very smart, athletic lineman. Accolades he got while at Nebraska were 3rd-team All-B1G, Nebraska Offensive Lineman of the Year, Academic All-B1G, Brook Berringer Citizenship Team, and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy