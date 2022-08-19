Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State punter gets hit with random drug test after 81-yard punt
Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin booted an 81 yard punt in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was scheduled for a random drug test less than 48 hours later. Gillikin spent four years at Penn State from 2016-2019,...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN Analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan State
Joshua Perry of Big Ten Network stopped by Michigan State as a part of his offseason bus tour. He gave 3 takeaways from his travels. His 1st takeaway had to do with the offense, especially at the running back position. Kenneth Walker III’s absence will be felt in the backfield, but Perry believes Mel Tucker will be using multiple running backs this year to make up for it.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games
Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
WATCH: Neal Brown's Final Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown sat with the media during the final week of the preseason
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
saturdaytradition.com
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list
The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
saturdaytradition.com
Dax Hill snags first NFL interception with Cincinnati Bengals
Dax Hill is off to the NFL after becoming a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. In his second preseason game, Hill snagged his first interception. The pick came off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but the throw wasn’t particularly bad. Jones’ throw hit his receiver in the hands but ricocheted into the air.
saturdaytradition.com
3 B1G freshmen named to CFN True Freshman All-America team
College football has made quite a shift over the last 25 years. The days of redshirting your best players to get them as a fifth-year senior are gone. Players are playing from day one now more than ever and the majority of great players take off to the NFL early.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin registers 81-yard punt in NFL preseason game
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin wants in on pro football’s punting fever. In Friday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Gillikin booted one 81 yards. The Saints shared a clip of Gillikin’s booming punt. Announcer Kevin Harlan was impressed by Gillikin, noting...
saturdaytradition.com
Manning Award preseason watch list released with 5 B1G quarterbacks
The Manning Award has presented its preseason watchlist entering the 2022 season. That watchlist includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the country with nominees from all 10 FBS conferences in the country. Out of the B1G, Heisman finalist CJ Stroud led a group of 5 QBs from the conference....
saturdaytradition.com
Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
saturdaytradition.com
Does Aidan O'Connell belong in Purdue's coveted 'Cradle of Quarterbacks'? The former walk-on is rockin' it, at the least.
Aidan O’Connell isn’t yet in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” but the veteran QB has a chance to get there. And if the 6th-year senior performs as expected — O’Connell is widely regarded as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks after the way he ended last season — then he’ll not only become one of Purdue’s greatest of all time, but he’ll be one of the most unlikely to do so.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia high school scores 4OT game-winner with wild behind-the-back pass
High school football is back, and it is wilder than ever. On Friday night, Georgia schools Loganville Red Devils and the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes got into four overtimes in a wild game. The game’s wildest event was how Loganville successfully created the game-winning play. The quarterback handed the ball...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Nebraska football announced its four team captains for the 2022 season Saturday evening. Sophmore linebacker Nick Heinrich, senior edge Caleb Tannor, junior edge Garrett Nelson and senior tight end Travis Vokolek each earned the nod. Heinrich and Nelson are two of the Huskers’ best players. Heinrich was the second leading...
saturdaytradition.com
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
saturdaytradition.com
Gardner Minshew praises Eagles rookie Cameron Jurgens: 'Very excited for his future'
The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Nebraska OL Cameron Jurgens in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft. QB Gardner Minshew shared what he likes about the rookie so far. Minshew described Jurgens as a very smart, athletic lineman. Accolades he got while at Nebraska were 3rd-team All-B1G, Nebraska Offensive Lineman of the Year, Academic All-B1G, Brook Berringer Citizenship Team, and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
