NFL

The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup

The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOOTBALL
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan Who Tried To Roast Him For Referring To Himself As A God: "U Lettin Another Man's Vernacular Get You Riled Up."

At this point, there is not a day that passes in the NBA offseason without Kevin Durant calling out some fan or the other on Twitter. Durant's social media presence is an excellent one, he is constantly engaging with just about everyone at every given opportunity. While this has earned him hate, it has also led to criticism, with many not liking what he has to say.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Dax Hill snags first NFL interception with Cincinnati Bengals

Dax Hill is off to the NFL after becoming a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. In his second preseason game, Hill snagged his first interception. The pick came off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but the throw wasn’t particularly bad. Jones’ throw hit his receiver in the hands but ricocheted into the air.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Jay Glazer gets blasted on Twitter for fabricating viral Steelers coach Mike Tomlin story

Many fans were greeted by a viral heartwarming story last night about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Jay Glazer, an NFL insider for FOX Sports, detailed this awesome story of Tomlin taking these fighting kids under his wing. It was a cool story, and everyone ate it up. After all, who doesn’t love a good […] The post Jay Glazer gets blasted on Twitter for fabricating viral Steelers coach Mike Tomlin story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Nick Friedell Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "The Team And Organization, They Don't Trust Him. And That Trust Has Eroded Over Time."

After a chaotic season and a highly uncertain summer, Kyrie Irving has reportedly made peace with returning to play for the Nets this campaign. As his teammate, and co-star, Kevin Durant angles to force himself someplace else, Irving is prepping for training camp with Ben Simmons and company. Still, just...
BROOKLYN, NY
saturdaytradition.com

De'Vondre Campbell putting in work at Packers training camp

De’Vondre Campbell had a great 1st season with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. He was seen running some drills at camp recently. The Minnesota product spent the early stages of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-2019), before joining the Arizona Cardinals (2020). He did a little bit of everything for the Packers last season. Campbell finished with 102 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G LBs receive high defensive rookie grades from PFF

Pro Football Focus released its Top 5 preseason defensive rookie grades on Wednesday. 2 former B1G linebackers made the list. Former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and former Michigan LB Josh Ross represented the B1G on the list. Sanborn actually had the highest grade among all the rookies from the 1st week of the preseason (94.0). Ross had the 4th-highest grade with a 91.5.
NFL

