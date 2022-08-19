Read full article on original website
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
49ers Insider David Lombardi Confirms Jimmy Garoppolo’s Teammates Say He’s ‘Really Hard to Get a Hold Of’
Reports that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is hard to get a hold of in the offseason is apparently true, but not quite what it seems. The post 49ers Insider David Lombardi Confirms Jimmy Garoppolo’s Teammates Say He’s ‘Really Hard to Get a Hold Of’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jon Gruden Tonight
UFC commissioner Dana White revealed a stunning bit of NFL intel this Saturday night. While speaking with Rob Gronkowski on The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. So what happened? White...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State punter gets hit with random drug test after 81-yard punt
Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin booted an 81 yard punt in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was scheduled for a random drug test less than 48 hours later. Gillikin spent four years at Penn State from 2016-2019,...
Jaguars Fans Trade Punches With Steelers Fans In All-Out Brawl In Jacksonville
It might only be the second week of preseason, but the Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already in midseason form. The Jags may be rid of Urban Meyer this season, and Trevor Lawrence has another year to figure it out, but let’s be honest, the Jags are gonna be scraping the bottom of the barrel again this year.
Brian Daboll drops Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update that Giants fans will love
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s initial timetable as reported by Adam Schefter was listed at around 3-4 weeks. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared a far more optimistic update on Thibodeaux, per Madelyn Burke. “I’d say it’s day-to-day, really,” Daboll said. There is no question...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan Who Tried To Roast Him For Referring To Himself As A God: "U Lettin Another Man's Vernacular Get You Riled Up."
At this point, there is not a day that passes in the NBA offseason without Kevin Durant calling out some fan or the other on Twitter. Durant's social media presence is an excellent one, he is constantly engaging with just about everyone at every given opportunity. While this has earned him hate, it has also led to criticism, with many not liking what he has to say.
NBA・
saturdaytradition.com
Dax Hill snags first NFL interception with Cincinnati Bengals
Dax Hill is off to the NFL after becoming a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. In his second preseason game, Hill snagged his first interception. The pick came off New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but the throw wasn’t particularly bad. Jones’ throw hit his receiver in the hands but ricocheted into the air.
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, weighs in on chop block debate following Kayvon Thibodeaux injury
Jake Butt is all too familiar with the unfortunate reality of knee injuries. The former star tight end for Michigan was injured in his final collegiate game before battling injuries over the course of his NFL career. Now, Butt is moving onto broadcasting and will be a part of BTN’s...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin registers 81-yard punt in NFL preseason game
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin wants in on pro football’s punting fever. In Friday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Gillikin booted one 81 yards. The Saints shared a clip of Gillikin’s booming punt. Announcer Kevin Harlan was impressed by Gillikin, noting...
Jay Glazer gets blasted on Twitter for fabricating viral Steelers coach Mike Tomlin story
Many fans were greeted by a viral heartwarming story last night about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Jay Glazer, an NFL insider for FOX Sports, detailed this awesome story of Tomlin taking these fighting kids under his wing. It was a cool story, and everyone ate it up. After all, who doesn’t love a good […] The post Jay Glazer gets blasted on Twitter for fabricating viral Steelers coach Mike Tomlin story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Nick Friedell Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "The Team And Organization, They Don't Trust Him. And That Trust Has Eroded Over Time."
After a chaotic season and a highly uncertain summer, Kyrie Irving has reportedly made peace with returning to play for the Nets this campaign. As his teammate, and co-star, Kevin Durant angles to force himself someplace else, Irving is prepping for training camp with Ben Simmons and company. Still, just...
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell putting in work at Packers training camp
De’Vondre Campbell had a great 1st season with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. He was seen running some drills at camp recently. The Minnesota product spent the early stages of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-2019), before joining the Arizona Cardinals (2020). He did a little bit of everything for the Packers last season. Campbell finished with 102 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.
saturdaytradition.com
2 former B1G LBs receive high defensive rookie grades from PFF
Pro Football Focus released its Top 5 preseason defensive rookie grades on Wednesday. 2 former B1G linebackers made the list. Former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and former Michigan LB Josh Ross represented the B1G on the list. Sanborn actually had the highest grade among all the rookies from the 1st week of the preseason (94.0). Ross had the 4th-highest grade with a 91.5.
