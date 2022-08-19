ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
WANE-TV

Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
wfft.com

45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
WANE-TV

Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
fortwaynesnbc.com

POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car...
wfft.com

Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
fortwaynesnbc.com

ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes...
hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
247Sports

WATCH: Week 1 Footage of 4-star WR/DB Brauntae Johnson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were at Northrop high school in Fort Wayne, Ind., to watch the matchup between Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider high school and Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, which is home to four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024. Snider was able to get the victory, 20-18, but Johnson made his mark on both sides of the ball, including finding the end zone on a touchdown catch.
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Lima News

Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch

OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
