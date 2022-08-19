Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
YLNI Barr Street Farmers Market’s growth and impact is Positively Fort Wayne
The YLNI Famers Market on Barr Street in downtown Fort Wayne has become a Saturday morning tradition for thousands of people
45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
Labor of Love: Unlikely pair remodels gymnasium floor at Concordia High School
Ken Finner graduated from Concordia in 1975. Garrett Reinking is still a senior there. Nearly a 50 year difference between the 2, but together they honored a old legacy while creating their own.
POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car...
Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes...
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from a dozen local high school football games in the first edition of The Locker Room for the 2022 season.
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WATCH: Week 1 Footage of 4-star WR/DB Brauntae Johnson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were at Northrop high school in Fort Wayne, Ind., to watch the matchup between Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider high school and Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, which is home to four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024. Snider was able to get the victory, 20-18, but Johnson made his mark on both sides of the ball, including finding the end zone on a touchdown catch.
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Huntington North students fill the stands at first game in new stadium
Huntington North students fill the stands at new stadium.
McLaughlin, women’s college hoops talent pay it forward at prep showcase
Former Miss Basketball winner Karissa McLaughlin was one of many who worked with prep girls basketball players during Sunday's OPS Elite Girls Basketball Showcase.
Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch
OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
