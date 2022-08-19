FORT WAYNE, Ind. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were at Northrop high school in Fort Wayne, Ind., to watch the matchup between Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider high school and Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, which is home to four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024. Snider was able to get the victory, 20-18, but Johnson made his mark on both sides of the ball, including finding the end zone on a touchdown catch.

