Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
richlandsource.com
Check out scores of Ohio's first weekend of high school football
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jefferson did exactly that with a 66-27 win against Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Comments / 0