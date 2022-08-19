Read full article on original website
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Trump news – live: Cheney says GOP might stop her debating Trump as Lindsey Graham gets Georgia reprieve
In her first major sit-down interview since losing her congressional primary last week, Liz Cheney has speculated that were she to run for president in 2024, the Republican Party would have an interest in keeping her out of any debates with the former president.“I can understand why they would not want me on a debate stage with Donald Trump,” she said on ABC News. “I would imagine Donald Trump isn't too interested in that either.”The former president has made clear he is irked by the media attention being given to Ms Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the...
U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban challenged by Biden administration
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger.
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a motion in a Florida court requesting a third party to review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home by the Justice Department earlier this month. In the motion, Trump's lawyers called for an injunction preventing the government from further...
Trump sues over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and wants ‘special master’ to review documents
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have filed a lawsuit seeking to have a third-party known as a special master appointed to review the documents seized from his Florida home and determine whether any should be returned to him because they are shielded by executive or attorney-client privilege.On 8 August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach mansion turned private club where the ex-president maintains his primary residence and post-presidential office. The warrant authorised agents to search his property for “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed...
