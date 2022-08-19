ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanche Mcleod
3d ago

Stop talking to anyone that doesn't respect your decisions, period. When people show you who they are, believe them. The same exact thing happened to me a few months ago. When I was asked if I was going to the funeral, my response was "for what", and everyone knows not to press me! Continue living your best life, unapologetically!

Melanie Howell
2d ago

Nope. She was ghosted with no explanation so not obligated to attend the funeral. That mutual friend is not a friend.

Pat Ward
2d ago

send a card. she can either accept it or throw it in the trash. there are people who want you to be the friend, but do not want to return the favor. my lifelong friend just cut me off 15 yrs ago and I have no idea why. I was not notified of her husband dying. have no idea why she turned her back on me.

The Independent

Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime

A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
Aabha Gopan

Woman demands husband share late ex-wife's savings

Is one’s step-daughter entitled to their ex-wife’s money?. Managing and distributing finances can be confusing in a blended family. Since the children involved might have more than one monetary source, the stepchild or stepmom could become jealous.
Aabha Gopan

Man asks sister to terminate pregnancy after husband dies

Being a single mother is hard as they will have to provide and care for the child themselves. They can feel lonely and stressed and experience financial issues. But more than 80% of single-parent households are run by single mothers, and 18.4% of them are either separated or widowed.
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Aabha Gopan

Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'

How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
The Independent

Woman spots herself in husband’s childhood photo taken years before they met

A woman revealed how she spotted herself in the background of one of her husband’s childhood photos, taken years before they met.In recent a video posted to TikTok, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Ailiz, @ailizmelinazambrano, shared an image of her husband, Pedro, that was captured in 2005 and showed him walking in a parade as a child. She then shared a different photo of him that unintentionally featured her, as a child, in the background. She’s coincidentally looking at Pedro without realising it. Ailiz then noted how crazy it was to find the image,...
