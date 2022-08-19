ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The final curtain? Regal cinema chain owner Cineworld will file for bankruptcy in the U.S. blaming a dearth of blockbuster movies despite success of films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange

By Ty Roush For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

The world's third-largest movie theatre chain Cineworld Group plc, which owns 505 Regal theatres across the U.S., is preparing to file for bankruptcy in America.

The U.K-based company said it's faced a loss of income due to poor attendance since reopening theatres in 2021 and there not enough movies being produced.

After clawing its way back from near-bankruptcy in 2020 thanks to help from creditors, Cineworld Group had a net debt of $5 billion at the end of 2021 as the U.S. box office attempted to recover from losses during the pandemic, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

This year has seen some box office success thanks to strong performances from movies including Top Gun: Maverick, which has made $676million in the U.S. and topped $1billion globally and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which made $411.3million in the U.S. Both were released in May.

Despite the strong start, momentum is expected to stall toward the end the year. Cineworld blamed a dearth of blockbuster movies in the pipeline.

In a statement, the company said it predicted a drop in ticket sales 'due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and (is) expected to negatively impact trading and the group's liquidity in the near term.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qgiG_0hNWEcs500
Cineworld's stock, which opened at $1.90 on March 4, fell to as low 11 cents as of August 19. This is a decline of 94 percent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQYPD_0hNWEcs500
Cineworld Group plc, owners of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after piling a debt upward of $5 billion 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzfm1_0hNWEcs500
The movie theatre chain cites low attendance and postponed movies as factors in the company's loss of revenue. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick (pictured) came out this summer after being put back by nearly two years

Success at Regal from 2021, which saw the theatre chain receive an increase of 123 percent in box office revenue from 2020, did not carry over into 2022. Despite the increase, the $627 million in revenue represented only a small percentage of admissions before the pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, Cineworld placed approximately 5,500 staff on furlough while closing all of its branches worldwide.

Total admissions at the theatres in 2021 went up to 56 million in 2021, an increase from 30 million in 2020. In 2019, admissions were at 177 million.

Cineworld's stock pricing, which opened on March 4 at $1.90, has dropped to as low as 11 cents as of August 19. This is a decline of 94 percent.

In the fall of 2019, just before the pandemic, the stock sat at a previous high of $8.40. The near three-year decline is a drop of 98 percent.

Of the company's total worldwide income, the US represents 68 percent as compared to 19 percent from the UK and Ireland and 13 percent from the rest of the world.

Entering 2022 with success: The year's biggest box office hits

Cineworld Group plc closed out 2021 with a net debt of $5 billion.

Entering 2022, the global movie theatre chain saw some early box office hits that pointed toward financial success.

The top spot is 'Top Gun: Maverick,' which has earned $1.3 billion globally

  1. Top Gun: Maverick - $676 million revenue, $170 million budget
  2. Doctor Strange - $411 million revenue, $200 million budget
  3. Jurassic World Dominion - $373 million revenue, $185 million budget
  4. The Batman - $369 million revenue, $185 million budget
  5. Minions: The Rise of Gru - $345 million revenue, $80 million budget

Closing 2022 without momentum: This year's box office flops

Despite early success from movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick,' other films failed to pan out at the box office.

This includes the cancellation of 'Batgirl,' a $90 million production.

Because of this, Cineworld's starting momentum is not expected to continue through the end of the year.

  1. Moonfall - $19 million revenue, $146 million budget
  2. The 355 - $27 million revenue, $75 million budget
  3. Morbius - $163 million revenue, $75 million budget
  4. Fantastic Beasts - $388 million revenue, $200 million budget
  5. Ambulance - $51 million revenue, $40 million budget

Major films which had been promised to have been released by now such as 'Avatar 2' and 'Avatar 3,' have still not hit box offices.

And long-anticipated action thrillers such as the latest James Bond film and 'Top Gun: Maverick' were also seriously delayed.

'Top Gun: Maverick' was released in May of this year after an almost two-year delay from June 2020.

Another possible factor leading to the decline of Cineworld's admission revenues is a rise of streaming viewership.

Shows on services like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video surpassed viewership of cable TV for the first time ever in July.

The record marks the first time that streaming has overtaken cable in US viewing habits, capturing over a third of American eyeballs.

Streaming services attracted 34.8 percent of total US television viewing, while cable managed 34.4 percent, according to a release by ratings company Nielsen.

Viewership increased by 23 percent from the previous year while cable decreased by 9 percent.

Services like Netflix, despite its recent woes hemorrhaging subscribers - shedding a million subscribers this year alone - still gained a market share of eight percent.

Its performance was boosted by the nearly 18 billion minutes of Stranger Things that viewers watched, complemented by the nearly 11 billion minutes of combined viewing of Virgin River and The Umbrella Academy.

What may assist movie theatres are the decisions being made by some services, like WarnerBros. Discovery's soon-to-be HBO Max-Discover+ combination, to not push blockbuster releases through streaming.

A recent decision by CEO David Zaslav to lay off 70 of HBO's employees is part of a 'strategic shift' for the company to have a more theatrical focus.

Because of this new strategy, the company recently canceled the released of the $90 million film 'Batgirl' in addition to 'Wonder Twins' and 'Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.'

Zaslav added that the company 'will be on theatrical, and when we bring the theatrical films to HBO Max, we find they have substantially more value.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yUMw_0hNWEcs500
Because of the pandemic, Cineworld placed approximately 5,500 staff on furlough while closing all of its branches worldwide. This affected all of its 751 branches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB1aE_0hNWEcs500
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' is among the listing of movies to flop at the box office this year, with a revenue of $388 million after spending $200 million on production

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

