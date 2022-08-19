Read full article on original website
Emergency sewer repairs lead to closure of sections of Genesee & E. Huron streets in downtown Buffalo
The Buffalo Sewer Authority on Monday closed Genesee Street, between Washington and East Huron streets, and East Huron Street, between Main and Washington streets, to make emergency sewer repairs. Mayor Byron Brown’s office stated, “At this time, sewer authority crews are still assessing the extent of the issue and required...
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
Fatal boating accident in Wilson
At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boating accident in Lake Ontario at the rear of 4581 E. Lake Road in the Town of Wilson. NCSO deputies responded, along with members of the Wilson and South Wilson volunteer fire companies, and provided resuscitation aid to a female party injured in the incident. The female was later identified as 32-year-old Ria E. Vannoort of Canfield, Ontario, Canada. Vannoort was subsequently transported by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars
Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
3 free rabies vaccine clinics planned by Erie County Department of Health this fall
Cats, dogs & ferrets welcome at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, Buffalo sites. The Erie County Department of Health has opened registration for three free rabies vaccine clinic sites clinics this fall. The first two dates at Orchard Park and Cheektowaga will follow the drive-thru model used by ECDOH for the past...
American Rescue Plan continues to fund public safety improvements in Niagara Falls
Fire equipment, Police equipment and other several public safety investments is coming to the City of Niagara Falls via federal funding received by the City through the American Rescue Plan.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Sheriff: Woman accused of driving drunk with 4 kids in truck
A Cheektowaga woman is facing a number of charges.
U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
Checkers to host fundraiser at Buffalo-area locations for families affected by Tops shooting
From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Checkers will donate $1 from each Big Buford sale to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. Checkers will partner with the Buffalo Police Department to honor and support all the families affected by the mass shooting. Additionally, Checkers’ Fry Love Express, a 43-foot trailer with...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
Wrecking Buffalo: E. Market Street
Buffalo’s parking district is expanding. Ellicott Development is demolishing 79, 81 and 85 E. Market Street. The three structures are south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery mixed-use building, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino. In June 2021, the Preservation Board recommended denial:. 79, 81...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Some work tirelessly to keep the Erie County Fair clean
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The best 12 days of summer feature a large assortment of food, animals and fun, but one thing many don't think about is the trash the event brings. In today’s Faces of the Fair, we meet those responsible for keeping the fairgrounds clean throughout the event.
Body found, retrieved in the Lower Niagara River
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A body was found in the Lower Niagara River on Friday morning. Niagara County Dispatch was notified of a body floating in the river at 11:51 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the scene in the Town of Porter, where it retrieved the body.
