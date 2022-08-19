ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Fatal boating accident in Wilson

At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boating accident in Lake Ontario at the rear of 4581 E. Lake Road in the Town of Wilson. NCSO deputies responded, along with members of the Wilson and South Wilson volunteer fire companies, and provided resuscitation aid to a female party injured in the incident. The female was later identified as 32-year-old Ria E. Vannoort of Canfield, Ontario, Canada. Vannoort was subsequently transported by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
WILSON, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars

Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
2 On Your Side

U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: E. Market Street

Buffalo’s parking district is expanding. Ellicott Development is demolishing 79, 81 and 85 E. Market Street. The three structures are south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery mixed-use building, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino. In June 2021, the Preservation Board recommended denial:. 79, 81...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some work tirelessly to keep the Erie County Fair clean

​​HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​The best 12 days of summer feature a large assortment of food, animals and fun, but one thing many don't think about is the trash the event brings. In today’s Faces of the Fair, we meet those responsible for keeping the fairgrounds clean throughout the event.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

