Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
wpde.com
Gas prices fall to new average of $3.42 per gallon in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — On Monday, GasBuddy shared that fuel prices both in South Carolina and around the United States continued their decline from record highs reached in the spring. Average gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.6 cents per gallon over the last week, landing at an average...
wpde.com
After-school activity: Dance classes kicked off at Synergy 31 in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — School is back in session and if you're looking for after-school activities, dancing can be a fun way for kids to keep moving and stay healthy. New dance classes kicked off Monday at Synergy 31 dance studio in Carolina Forest. They offer tap, jazz,...
Comments / 0