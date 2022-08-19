Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
news9.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
News On 6
Scissortail Lower Park Expansion Nearing Completion, New Sports Courts Coming To Downtown
Oklahomans are weeks away from a new park in the heart of our downtown. If you go near SW 10th and Walker, you’ll find crews hard at work finishing the lower section of Scissortail Park. When the expansion is done, Scissortail Park will double in size. “I think this...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
news9.com
Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro
Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
Appears debris clean up from what’s left of Canton Apartment Complex has started
It’s been a long time coming, but debris clean up from Oklahoma City’s largest commercial fire has started. Nearby residents have been waiting for this for a while.
news9.com
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
blackchronicle.com
Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
