Edmond, OK

News On 6

Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon

Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro

Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

