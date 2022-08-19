Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
coladaily.com
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman
The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
Soda City Comic Con returns bringing thousands of people to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you like gaming, cosplaying, or reading comics, Soda City Comic Con 2022 is back with some of your favorite stars, pastimes, and collectibles. Thousands of excited fans have already filled the doors at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in their finest outfits. Nicholas Williams of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Downtown welcomes new restaurant, Sky Bistro and Lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new restaurant will be making its debut this weekend and will be located in downtown Columbia. The grand opening for Sky Bistro and Lounge will be Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. for “Happy Hour” and again at 10 p.m. There will also...
WIS-TV
Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
abccolumbia.com
Clear the Shelters event at Columbia Animal Services
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
WIS-TV
Church congregation fundraises, holds blood drive for member with rare blood disorder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awaken Church in Columbia’s congregation raised over $7,000 for one of their very own Saturday. 35-year-old, Amy Azarias was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome two years ago, which is a rare blood disorder. If left untreated, it can lead to Acute Leukemia, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
kool1027.com
Mount Olivet Mission Trip Fundraiser Upcoming
Mount Olivet Baptist Church will hold a Mission Trip BBQ Fundraiser on Friday August 26th from 11am-7pm at the Church on Black River Road in Camden. $10 plates for pulled pork or pork loin with two sides and a dessert. For more information, calll 803-432-2272.
Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants
BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WIS-TV
Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
WIS-TV
One dead in Lexington County single-vehicle crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on SC-302 in Lexington County. The crash happened on Monday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling east on SC-302 when it went off the road near Old Orangeburg Road. The car...
