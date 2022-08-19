ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman

The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County to host job fair in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
City
Lexington, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clear the Shelters event at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Soda#Dance#Performing#Musical Theater#Unbound Dance Company
WIS-TV

Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Mount Olivet Mission Trip Fundraiser Upcoming

Mount Olivet Baptist Church will hold a Mission Trip BBQ Fundraiser on Friday August 26th from 11am-7pm at the Church on Black River Road in Camden. $10 plates for pulled pork or pork loin with two sides and a dessert. For more information, calll 803-432-2272.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants

BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
BETHUNE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Newberry Observer

Shealy begins role as PRT director

NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
NEWBERRY, SC
wpde.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
LEXINGTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in Lexington County single-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on SC-302 in Lexington County. The crash happened on Monday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling east on SC-302 when it went off the road near Old Orangeburg Road. The car...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy