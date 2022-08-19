Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Town of Wheatfield's annual 'Service Club Steak Night' set for Sept. 22
Town of Wheatfield’s annual ‘Service Club Steak Night’ set for Sept. 22. The Town of Wheatfield Lions Club will host its seventh annual “Service Club Steak Night” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Five Senses Park, 6535 Ward Road, near the American Legion Post 1451. Attending service clubs, besides the Wheatfield Lions Club, will include the Niagara Wheatfield Kiwanis Club, Niagara County Rotary Club, Town of Niagara Lions Club, Wheatfield Business Association, and the Sanborn Business and Professional Association.
wnypapers.com
WNY Alzheimer's Association invites Erie County residents to be part of Walk to End Alzheimer's
Event is world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support & research. The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Buffalo and Erie County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 24 at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.
wnypapers.com
Wound Center of Niagara named Center of Excellence
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced The Wound Center of Niagara is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s highest achievement: the Wound Center of Excellence award. RestorixHealth, a management company that “develops and operates wound care centers nationwide, awards this achievement to centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding the highest level of clinical and quality standards, including healing outcomes and safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.”
wnypapers.com
NYS: Launch of $150 million expansion of tuition assistance program to part-time students
For the first time, part-time students taking six or more credits per semester can receive tuition assistance program aid starting this fall. √ Approximately 75,000 additional students eligible for aid with TAP expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the “historic” $150 million expansion of New York state's popular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Consumer alert: New York DCP provides targeted back-to-school tips for parents & children
Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez: ‘Children should not have to give up their privacy rights to do their homework’. √ Follow key tips to protect your child’s personal information and avoid back-to-school shopping scams. Submitted by the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. As summer winds...
wnypapers.com
With entire state classified as a high fire risk, DEC issues campfire safety reminder
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos urged New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. "If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you really need that campfire,”...
wnypapers.com
More than $500 million awarded to New York from Biden administration to support small businesses through American Rescue Plan
Funding from US Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative will support businesses recovering from economic impacts of pandemic. √ Includes funding for minority- and women-owned small businesses. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York state was awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which...
Comments / 0