Restaurants

Town of Wheatfield's annual 'Service Club Steak Night' set for Sept. 22

Town of Wheatfield’s annual ‘Service Club Steak Night’ set for Sept. 22. The Town of Wheatfield Lions Club will host its seventh annual “Service Club Steak Night” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Five Senses Park, 6535 Ward Road, near the American Legion Post 1451. Attending service clubs, besides the Wheatfield Lions Club, will include the Niagara Wheatfield Kiwanis Club, Niagara County Rotary Club, Town of Niagara Lions Club, Wheatfield Business Association, and the Sanborn Business and Professional Association.
WHEATFIELD, NY
Wound Center of Niagara named Center of Excellence

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced The Wound Center of Niagara is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s highest achievement: the Wound Center of Excellence award. RestorixHealth, a management company that “develops and operates wound care centers nationwide, awards this achievement to centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding the highest level of clinical and quality standards, including healing outcomes and safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
With entire state classified as a high fire risk, DEC issues campfire safety reminder

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos urged New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. "If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you really need that campfire,”...
POLITICS
More than $500 million awarded to New York from Biden administration to support small businesses through American Rescue Plan

Funding from US Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative will support businesses recovering from economic impacts of pandemic. √ Includes funding for minority- and women-owned small businesses. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York state was awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which...
SMALL BUSINESS

