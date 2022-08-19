Read full article on original website
Oswego County Today
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Legislators Gather At Oswego County Fair
OSWEGO COUNTY – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Film Screening, Discussion Shines Fresh Light On Holocaust
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV will host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event...
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Fulton Police Joins County’s ‘STOP-DWI’ Labor Day Campaign
The Fulton Police Department is joining Oswego County’s STOP-DWI program for a focused Labor Day initiative to raise awareness and reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and is one of the business travel...
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event Raises Over $30,000 To Support Local Healthcare
OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses,...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic
FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
