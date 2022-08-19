ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars

Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
WEST SENECA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown

The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Town Board tables Radisson incentive zoning discussion

Residents supportive of developers’ overall plan. Following last week’s information session on the future of the Radisson Hotel on the East River, the Grand Island Town Board held a public hearing as the leadoff of its regular meeting Monday to further discuss the project. Developers Mike Conroe of...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Person
North West
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo

It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News 4 Buffalo

Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
BUFFALO, NY

