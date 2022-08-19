Read full article on original website
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
buffalorising.com
On the Market: 109 Chandler Street
Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars
Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
chautauquatoday.com
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
chautauquatoday.com
TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown
The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board tables Radisson incentive zoning discussion
Residents supportive of developers’ overall plan. Following last week’s information session on the future of the Radisson Hotel on the East River, the Grand Island Town Board held a public hearing as the leadoff of its regular meeting Monday to further discuss the project. Developers Mike Conroe of...
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
$80,000 to fund inclusive park in Town of Tonawanda
Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced today that $80,000 in state funding will be allocated to the Town of Tonawanda for a new inclusive playground at Kenney Field.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo
It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Olympic Avenue and Decker Street
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products. The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m.
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
Saloon boat giving partygoers new option to enjoy Buffalo's waterfront
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a lot of ways to enjoy Western New York's waterways, even if you do not own a boat or personal watercraft. The newest is the saloon boat, offered by Buffalo Pedal Tours. "Our boat is out to replicate a tour that they do in...
Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
