Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
Mayfield Fort Historic Site, Manassas
The Mayfield Fort Historic Site is located about a mile from Historic Downtown Manassas. It was a fortification used by the Confederate Army during the Civil War. Built on the site of a mansion known as Mayfield, it was owned by the Hooes family. The Mayfield mantion was destroyed during the occupation of the fort. Most Civil War historians do not mention Mayfield Fort, but it did play a few significant roles in the war itself.
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week
MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. Strong Tower Church (church name) TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. The fourth Wednesday of every month. The Meadow Event Park Mobile Dispensary. 12048 Meadow Farm RD. Doswell, VA...
Living history event at Fredericksburg Battlefield
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Park and local living historians will host an event entailing various aspects of the Civil War. Reenactors depicting soldiers, civilians, and leaders will convey the stories of what happened before, during, and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. Visitors are encouraged to converse with the reenactors or partake in programs led by park rangers at 10:30 and 2:00. Children may complete a free Junior Ranger activity booklet to earn a special patch.
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Girl Scouts win Silver Award for creating boardwalk at regional park
Four rising freshmen at Washington-Liberty High School recently completed construction of a boardwalk at the Potomac Overlook Regional Park butterfly garden to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award. Helen Maag, Kaitlin Madison, Annika Matsko and Caroline South worked for a year to raise funds to purchase supplies for the boardwalk...
RJ’s Pick a Ticket
RJ will have your chance to Pick a ticket to the Shenandoah County Fair. Be listening this week from 3pm to 7pm for the cue to call. The first winner will get to pick from five sets of tickets to the Shenandoah County Fair. Contest Rules:. WSIG “RJ’s Pick A...
Low flying plane in Orange brings charges
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
Opening set for new Vienna police headquarters
The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
Dumfries man dies in single-vehicle crash in Woodbridge
A 32-year-old Dumfries man died after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Woodbridge. The wreck happened at 11:24 a.m., when Garrett Ross Clark drove his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta over the center grass median while traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard. The car then entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the road and striking a retaining wall, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard.
Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold
Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
