Orange County, VA

cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

4 hurt after small planes collide in Fauquier County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 4 people are hurt after a two-plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 9:05 a.m. on Ritchie Road. Virginia State police say a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land, when another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off. The two planes collided,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'

A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
ROANOKE, VA
DC News Now

Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup

The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
RICHMOND, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
VIENNA, VA

