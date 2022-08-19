A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.

