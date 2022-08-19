Read full article on original website
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
NBC12
4 hurt after small planes collide in Fauquier County
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 4 people are hurt after a two-plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 9:05 a.m. on Ritchie Road. Virginia State police say a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land, when another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off. The two planes collided,...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided
Four people suffered minor injuries when two small airplanes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.
WTOP
‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia
A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday. John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate”...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firefighter Among Five Injured After Alleged Drunk Driver Slams into Stafford County (VA) Fire Truck
A total of five people were injured when a man crashed into the back of a fire apparatus working at the scene of a previous crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, VA, according to a report published by WTOP News. According to the report, four people in the car,...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Inside Nova
Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'
A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
Virginia landlord gets $50K after deputies use Taser in false arrest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded $50,000 to a northern Virginia landlord who was shot three times with a stun gun when sheriff's deputies wrongly arrested him following a tenant's complaint.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
firefighternation.com
Richmond (VA) Motorist Protests Insurer Refusing to Pay for Damage Caused by Fire Truck
A Richmond man, whose parked car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call, is appealing the decision by the city’s insurance provider that it does not need to pay for damages to his car. Jacob Dandridge’s car has been in the shop for over two months,...
Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
