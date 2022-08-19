ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Grant, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Kearney Hub

Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr

Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members. The...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident

GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Reckless Driving#Police#Citations#The National Drive Sober
Panhandle Post

Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16

Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
ALLIANCE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair meat goat results

(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Anna Milne Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Junior Meat Goat Showman. William Schnell Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Reserve Junior Meat Goat Showman. Lahramie Laursen Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Purple Intermediate Meat Goat Showman. Leticia Schnell Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Blue. Brennen Shreve...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair dairy cattle results

(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Brooke Hartman Jr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Junior Dairy Showman. Shelby Carr Sr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Dairy Showman. Rasine Bolek Brown Swiss Purple Reserve Dairy Cow. Brooke Hartman Holstein Purple. Shelby Carr Jersey Purple Champion Dairy Cow. Delaney Childers FFA Sr. Dairy...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO

Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
GORDON, NE
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results

Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy