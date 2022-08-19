Read full article on original website
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17
Alliance police to hold Elkhorn, Grand Neighborhoods meeting
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
City of Alliance Aging Office experiencing phone problems
Alliance – The City of Alliance Aging Office is experiencing technical difficulties causing their phone lines to be down. Please call 308-762-1293 for service.
Kearney Hub
Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr
Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident
GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
Blood drive to be held at Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department
The Hemingford Blood Drive will be held today, Aug 17. at the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department. The blood drive will run until 12 p.m. First time donors are asked to bring a driver license. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have any questions, call Barb at (308) 760-0804.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16
Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
Alliance Rec Center awarded grant from United Way serving Box Butte, Dawes Counties
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County. The award is part of a funding initiative to maintain the Alliance Rec Center’s commitment to ensuring financial aid remains available for ARC AfterSchool and facility membership.
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
Box Butte Co. Fair meat goat results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Anna Milne Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Junior Meat Goat Showman. William Schnell Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Reserve Junior Meat Goat Showman. Lahramie Laursen Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Purple Intermediate Meat Goat Showman. Leticia Schnell Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Blue. Brennen Shreve...
Box Butte Co. Fair dairy cattle results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Brooke Hartman Jr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Junior Dairy Showman. Shelby Carr Sr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Dairy Showman. Rasine Bolek Brown Swiss Purple Reserve Dairy Cow. Brooke Hartman Holstein Purple. Shelby Carr Jersey Purple Champion Dairy Cow. Delaney Childers FFA Sr. Dairy...
Post Podcast: Banisters Leadership Academy with Linel Quinn
Today we spoke with Linel Quinn from Banisters Leadership Academy. Quinn talked about what Banisters is all about, youth programs they offer in Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Kimball, North Platte and more.
Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO
Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results
Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'
Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
