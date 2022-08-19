ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

nypressnews.com

Personal best: Saving the ref’s life

Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New chapter for Churchville-Chili football

The Churchville-Chili Saints have a new head varsity football coach – just the third in the program’s history – but it is far from an unfamiliar face. Former Assistant Coach Dennis Pynn takes over for Troy Jeffers, who was at the helm for seven years. Pynn was a longtime assistant under the founder of Saints football, Paul Dick, who was the head coach for the first 22 years.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success

West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
wnypapers.com

Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
ROCHESTER, NY

