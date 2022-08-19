Read full article on original website
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Personal best: Saving the ref’s life
Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
westsidenewsny.com
New chapter for Churchville-Chili football
The Churchville-Chili Saints have a new head varsity football coach – just the third in the program’s history – but it is far from an unfamiliar face. Former Assistant Coach Dennis Pynn takes over for Troy Jeffers, who was at the helm for seven years. Pynn was a longtime assistant under the founder of Saints football, Paul Dick, who was the head coach for the first 22 years.
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
websterontheweb.com
First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success
West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
Rochester’s Little Italy Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The festival began with a blessing ceremony and a "Prayer for Peace" that featured local reverends, the Gates Police Keystone Club Pipes and Drums, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.
Ukrainian Festival wraps with ‘record-breaking’ attendance
The annual St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival concluded its four-day celebrations after a three-year pause during the pandemic.
‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
wnypapers.com
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
‘He loved his job:’ Wife of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out at tribute ride
At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge.
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
New marijuana processing facility may bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
Members say the marijuana industry will bring in billions for NY. "The anticipated revenue of this state is about $9 billion dollars at its peak."
Nephew of Rochester developer Robert Morgan asks for guilty plea reversal
Morgan requests to withdraw his plea of guilty to a 62-count indictment in May of 2018 after being tangled in wire fraud and bank fraud accusations.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
2 killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
The NYS Thruway Authority says the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A in Pembroke.
