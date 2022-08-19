Read full article on original website
After Dennis Rodman Says He 'Got Permission' To Go To Russia To Help Brittney Griner, The White House Has Responded
The White House issued a response after Dennis Rodman said that he "got permission" to go to Russia to help Brittney Griner.
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
NBC Sports
Konnor McClain rallies to win U.S. all-around gymnastics title, fulfill promise
TAMPA — For years, Konnor McClain seemed destined to become the best gymnast in the country: medals and acclaim starting in elementary school, and that TV segment with Steve Harvey at age 11 where she set her sights on the 2024 Olympic all-around title. McClain fulfilled promise on Sunday,...
New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'
The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' hits shelves on August 24. The white and purple sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s hyped reaction to De’Anthony Melton’s Drew League championship conquest
Guys like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan may have stuffed the headlines when they made their respective appearances during this summer’s Drew League season. However, in the end, it was Memphis Grizzlies stud De’Anthony Melton who prevailed after leading his team to the championship on Sunday night. Melton...
Rookie Fit Preview: Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have added a plethora of new talent alongside budding star Cade Cunningham.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Spectrum SportsNet to Air Special Kobe Bryant Day Episode Of ‘Backstage: Lakers’ On Aug. 23
The Los Angeles Lakers family will again celebrate the late Kobe Bryant’s career this month, honoring the legendary guard’s memory on Kobe Bryant Day. Orange County and the city of Los Angeles have been celebrating Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 since the Lakers legend’s tragic death in Jan. 2020. The date was inspired by Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, but also it comes the day after the five-time NBA champion’s birthday.
Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron in pro-am game
LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.
Udonis Haslem speaks out on his 20th season: ‘This ain’t no damn charity case…this is a sacrifice’
Veteran Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem had a thankful message for the franchise’s culture, saying that it “saved” him. Haslem explained how Heat culture has helped several players, including himself, have NBA careers because they were willing to sacrifice and put in the work. He is hoping to continue paying forward the benefits he’s received from buying into the culture in the 2022-23 season.
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
Yardbarker
On This Day In NBA History: August 22 - LaMelo Ball Is Born
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets really have not been anything to brag about in recent years, as they have made the playoffs just once since rebranding from the “Charlotte Bobcats” to the “Charlotte Hornets” following the 2013-14 season. Talents like...
Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in a career stat
Report: Two Other Jazz Players Named as Likely Trade Pieces 'In the Next 6 Months'
The Jazz are an epicenter for swirling trade rumors.
Rockets Tari Eason Faces LeBron James During Pro-Am Contest
Back in his hometown, Houston Rockets Tari Eason participated in Seattle's Pro-Am contest highlighted by future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James.
NBC Sports
Tatum sets record straight on workout with Durant
Jayson Tatum's recent workout with Kevin Durant helped to fuel the rumors of a potential trade that would bring the Brooklyn Nets star to Boston. With the Celtics reportedly being a frontrunner to acquire Durant in a deal, the timing of the workout led to plenty of speculation. Tatum, who's...
8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Furkan Korkmaz Shines vs. Greece in Eurobasket
The basketball world has seen different versions of Furkan Korkmaz over the years. When Korkmaz is donning a Philadelphia 76ers uniform, you never really know which version the team is going to get. There are rare occasions when Korkmaz dazzles off the bench for the Sixers, and you can find him ...
