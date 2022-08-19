Read full article on original website
Recruiting Scoop - South Carolina continues building momentum
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including more on how Shane Beamer and Co. continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
247Sports
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
Calling The Schoetts: 2022 UNC Season Preview Show
North Carolina will open its 2022 season against Florida A&M on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Memorial Stadium. There is hardly anyone better to preview the 2022 Tar Heels as they head into game week than former UNC linebacker and defensive analyst Jeff Schoettmer, who joined host Ross Martin for the inaugural episode of Inside Carolina's new video show "Calling The Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Everything Nick Saban said after UA's second preseason scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the two-hour practice, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Saban said about the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage. "I think the big thing that we wanted to see from scrimmage...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Here are the five players Oregon has offered so far in August
The commencement of fall camp has shifted the focus of the Oregon coaching staff. While recruiting is a year-round venture, the month of August saw a lull in outgoing offers with just five made so far after dozens went out in previous months. The five offers pales in comparison to...
Michigan State football 'got some answers' in second preseason scrimmage
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker billed last week as a pivotal stretch of training camp for the Spartans straddling the line between being part of the primary playing group and starting the 2022 season on the scout team. It culminated in Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage, the second intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason, which revealed some things and confirmed others, Tucker said.
Ole Miss Fall Camp Report - Is Ole Miss getting closer to naming a starting QB?
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports talk about Ole Miss' quarterback battle and what we can expect from here.
Crossover Podcast: So who do we think is leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle?
Though Lane Kiffin isn't saying, David Johnson and Ben Garrett give their thoughts on who might be leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Steve Sarkisian on new starting QB Quinn Ewers, backup QB Hudson Card, injuries and more
Steve Sarkisian sounded like a coach betting on himself — and betting on Quinn Ewers’ upside — when talking Monday about his decision to go with the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “We’re gonna have...
Practice Report | Lane Kiffin offers no answers on Ole Miss QB battle
Ole Miss practiced Monday as classes began all across the campus with the opening game versus Troy now just 12 days away. The biggest question on everyone's mind was how the team did in its second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday, which was closed to the media and fans. Monday was the first time Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answered questions about the scrimmage.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Ten days out from opener, Neal Brown updates starting QB situation
When West Virginia canceled a media availability last Friday, then added on a Neal Brown availability for Monday, hints were being dropped that a decision could be coming soon on a starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. That seemed especially true given that it came directly after the second scrimmage - the one Brown had previously noted was the most important - and rumors began swirling over the weekend that a decision was made. On Monday, Brown addressed the topic with the media.
Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas
On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
