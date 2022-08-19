ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Calling The Schoetts: 2022 UNC Season Preview Show

North Carolina will open its 2022 season against Florida A&M on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Memorial Stadium. There is hardly anyone better to preview the 2022 Tar Heels as they head into game week than former UNC linebacker and defensive analyst Jeff Schoettmer, who joined host Ross Martin for the inaugural episode of Inside Carolina's new video show "Calling The Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Brown
Person
Kyle Mccord
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Michigan State football 'got some answers' in second preseason scrimmage

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker billed last week as a pivotal stretch of training camp for the Spartans straddling the line between being part of the primary playing group and starting the 2022 season on the scout team. It culminated in Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage, the second intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason, which revealed some things and confirmed others, Tucker said.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Osu#Notre Dame#Apple Podcasts
247Sports

Practice Report | Lane Kiffin offers no answers on Ole Miss QB battle

Ole Miss practiced Monday as classes began all across the campus with the opening game versus Troy now just 12 days away. The biggest question on everyone's mind was how the team did in its second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday, which was closed to the media and fans. Monday was the first time Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answered questions about the scrimmage.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
Sports
Ohio State University
247Sports

Ten days out from opener, Neal Brown updates starting QB situation

When West Virginia canceled a media availability last Friday, then added on a Neal Brown availability for Monday, hints were being dropped that a decision could be coming soon on a starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. That seemed especially true given that it came directly after the second scrimmage - the one Brown had previously noted was the most important - and rumors began swirling over the weekend that a decision was made. On Monday, Brown addressed the topic with the media.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas

On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy