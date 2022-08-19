Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Voice of America
Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives
Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Voice of America
Philippines’ Marcos Seeks Record $94 Billion Budget for 2023
Manila, PHILIPPINES — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked Congress on Monday for a record $94.40 billion (5.29 trillion pesos) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty. Marcos’ proposed budget, which is equal to 22.2% of...
Voice of America
Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success
Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
Voice of America
Cameroon Seals Mining Sites to Prevent Deaths
Kambele, Cameroon — Authorities in Cameroon have sealed at least 30 gold mines, including some owned by Chinese, after at least 33 young miners died in landslides this month and scores more were declared missing. Officials said Monday that they are also concerned about working conditions that have caused deaths within the seasonal gold mine community.
Voice of America
Kenya's Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result in Supreme Court
Kenya’s former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a challenge Monday with the country's Supreme Court against election results that saw him lose the presidency by a slim margin. Odinga led supporters of his political coalition and lawyers armed with thousands of documents to the court in...
Voice of America
WFP Says Almost Half of People in Tigray in Need of Food Aid
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — The World Food Program says that half the population of Ethiopia's Tigray region need food aid after nearly two years of civil war. Aid agencies say Ethiopia’s federal authorities are limiting aid to the region, which the head of the World Health Organization calls the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible
Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:30 p.m.: On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia.
Voice of America
Four Catholic Nuns Abducted in Nigeria
Abuja, Nigeria — Armed men in Nigeria abducted four Catholic nuns in southeastern Imo state Sunday. The local Sisters of Jesus the Savior Convent disclosed the latest incident in a statement, describing it as sad news. The convent’s secretary general, Zita Ihedoro, said that the four nuns were traveling...
Voice of America
Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks
Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
Voice of America
Japan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Symptoms Mild
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia. Kishida took a PCR test "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening, an official...
Voice of America
France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
Voice of America
China’s Expanding Submarine Fleet Makes Experts Worry About Taiwan’s Readiness
WASHINGTON — Even to laypeople, the odds of a China-versus-Taiwan underwater faceoff seem unbalanced. China’s submarine force: 66 boats in 2020 with 76 expected by 2030. Attributes: Nearly silent next-gen tech. Taiwan’s submarine force: Four boats. Attributes: Two of the world’s oldest operational subs, all use 20th-century...
Voice of America
Proper Adjectives, Part 1
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about using proper adjectives to describe someone. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years. Thank you for all of the stories!. I have a...
Voice of America
Thousands Fete South Africa's New Zulu King
Nongoma, South Africa — Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa Saturday to witness the crowning of a new king in the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy. Misuzulu Zulu, 47, ascended to the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini,...
Voice of America
Ukraine's Naftogaz Backs Scholz's Bid for Canadian LNG Ahead of Trip
BERLIN — Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz. Kyiv has been at loggerheads with Berlin over its gas imports...
Voice of America
British Lawmaker: Nuclear Accident Could Draw NATO Allies into War
Conservative British member of parliament Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, cautioned that any nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could draw NATO into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s make it clear now: any deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to a...
Voice of America
Nigeria to Revoke Licenses of 52 Media Outlets
Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator on Friday announced it will revoke the licenses of 52 media organizations over unpaid fees, in a move the country’s journalist union says is “ill advised.”. The head of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Illelah, announced the decision Friday at a news...
Comments / 0