ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives

Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Philippines’ Marcos Seeks Record $94 Billion Budget for 2023

Manila, PHILIPPINES — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked Congress on Monday for a record $94.40 billion (5.29 trillion pesos) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty. Marcos’ proposed budget, which is equal to 22.2% of...
EDUCATION
Voice of America

Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success

Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Russia#Government Of Ghana#Voa#The Methodist Church
Voice of America

Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Cameroon Seals Mining Sites to Prevent Deaths

Kambele, Cameroon — Authorities in Cameroon have sealed at least 30 gold mines, including some owned by Chinese, after at least 33 young miners died in landslides this month and scores more were declared missing. Officials said Monday that they are also concerned about working conditions that have caused deaths within the seasonal gold mine community.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Kenya's Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result in Supreme Court

Kenya’s former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a challenge Monday with the country's Supreme Court against election results that saw him lose the presidency by a slim margin. Odinga led supporters of his political coalition and lawyers armed with thousands of documents to the court in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

WFP Says Almost Half of People in Tigray in Need of Food Aid

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — The World Food Program says that half the population of Ethiopia's Tigray region need food aid after nearly two years of civil war. Aid agencies say Ethiopia’s federal authorities are limiting aid to the region, which the head of the World Health Organization calls the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Voice of America

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible

Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:30 p.m.: On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Four Catholic Nuns Abducted in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria — Armed men in Nigeria abducted four Catholic nuns in southeastern Imo state Sunday. The local Sisters of Jesus the Savior Convent disclosed the latest incident in a statement, describing it as sad news. The convent’s secretary general, Zita Ihedoro, said that the four nuns were traveling...
RELIGION
Voice of America

Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks

Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
WORLD
Voice of America

Japan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Symptoms Mild

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia. Kishida took a PCR test "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening, an official...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China’s Expanding Submarine Fleet Makes Experts Worry About Taiwan’s Readiness

WASHINGTON — Even to laypeople, the odds of a China-versus-Taiwan underwater faceoff seem unbalanced. China’s submarine force: 66 boats in 2020 with 76 expected by 2030. Attributes: Nearly silent next-gen tech. Taiwan’s submarine force: Four boats. Attributes: Two of the world’s oldest operational subs, all use 20th-century...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Proper Adjectives, Part 1

Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about using proper adjectives to describe someone. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years. Thank you for all of the stories!. I have a...
GEORGIA STATE
Voice of America

Thousands Fete South Africa's New Zulu King

Nongoma, South Africa — Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa Saturday to witness the crowning of a new king in the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy. Misuzulu Zulu, 47, ascended to the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini,...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Ukraine's Naftogaz Backs Scholz's Bid for Canadian LNG Ahead of Trip

BERLIN — Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz. Kyiv has been at loggerheads with Berlin over its gas imports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

British Lawmaker: Nuclear Accident Could Draw NATO Allies into War

Conservative British member of parliament Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, cautioned that any nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could draw NATO into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s make it clear now: any deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to a...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Nigeria to Revoke Licenses of 52 Media Outlets

Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator on Friday announced it will revoke the licenses of 52 media organizations over unpaid fees, in a move the country’s journalist union says is “ill advised.”. The head of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Illelah, announced the decision Friday at a news...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy