Troup County, GA

Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

TROUP COUNTY, Ga ( WRBL ) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m.

The victim was entering the driveway of the church when a dark blue in color, large style pick-up truck approached her. The make and model of the truck are unknown. It was being driven by an older white male, possibly in his 50s. The man kept asking the victim if she wanted a ride and she continued to refuse. The man then speed off in a direction traveling on Roanoke Road towards Fling Road.

After the victim had reached the parking lot of the church, she saw the blue pick-up truck approaching her in the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The male then exited the vehicle and began getting closer to her victim. As she continued to walk away from suspect he grabbed her from behind and it was at that point the incident occurred.

If you believe you know who the suspect is depicted in the sketch shown which was composted by a sketch artist through talking with the victim, or the description of that truck sounds familiar, please contact our Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Meriwether suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
